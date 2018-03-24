2018 Royal Enfield Rumbler (Thunderbird) 350 Launched in Australia for Rs 3.41 Lakh [Video]

Royal Enfield has launched the Thunderbird 350 cruiser in Australia for AUD 6,790 (Rs 3.51 Lakh). However, due to the trademark issue, the motorcycle will be sold as Rumbler 350 in the country. Other than the ‘Rumbler’ name being changed, the Thunderbird will come equipped with mandatory orange reflectors on the fork.The rest of the motorcycle remains same as the Thunderbird 350 sold in India. The cruiser will be sold as a LAMS (Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme) offering in Australia. Launched back in 2002, the Royal Enfield Rumbler is sold through Royal Enfield’s Australia and New Zealand subsidiary and will be available in three paint jobs - Stone, Marine and Lightning.The 2018 Rumbler 350 has a classic design, drawing inspiration from the era of the 60s and 70s, and has a low seating for comfortable riding. The bike is built on the duplex cradle frame that integrates the single cylinder thumper as a stressed member, with classic deep rake chrome forks.The bold muscular looking fuel tank, cruiser handlebars, forward pegs, cosseting saddle and separate high pillion seat with pillion back support add to the 60’s inspired cruiser character. Other heritage fixtures such as the chrome treatment of the spoke wheels, exhaust, instrument housing, handlebar ends, headlight, rear light and side covers intrinsically speak of a period where polished steel was the rage.Some of the modern elements include LED halo daytime headlight, LED rear brake light, and informative blue LCD dash with multiple trip readouts. The Rumbler is powered by an air-cooled, 346cc single-cylinder engine that makes 19.8hp and 28Nm of torque. It is paired to a five-speed gearbox.