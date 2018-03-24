English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Royal Enfield Rumbler (Thunderbird) 350 Launched in Australia for Rs 3.41 Lakh [Video]
The Royal Enfield Rumbler 350 cruiser will be sold as a LAMS (Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme) offering in Australia
Royal Enfield Rumbler 350. (Image: Royal Enfield Australia and NZ)
Royal Enfield has launched the Thunderbird 350 cruiser in Australia for AUD 6,790 (Rs 3.51 Lakh). However, due to the trademark issue, the motorcycle will be sold as Rumbler 350 in the country. Other than the ‘Rumbler’ name being changed, the Thunderbird will come equipped with mandatory orange reflectors on the fork.
The rest of the motorcycle remains same as the Thunderbird 350 sold in India. The cruiser will be sold as a LAMS (Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme) offering in Australia. Launched back in 2002, the Royal Enfield Rumbler is sold through Royal Enfield’s Australia and New Zealand subsidiary and will be available in three paint jobs - Stone, Marine and Lightning.
The 2018 Rumbler 350 has a classic design, drawing inspiration from the era of the 60s and 70s, and has a low seating for comfortable riding. The bike is built on the duplex cradle frame that integrates the single cylinder thumper as a stressed member, with classic deep rake chrome forks.
The bold muscular looking fuel tank, cruiser handlebars, forward pegs, cosseting saddle and separate high pillion seat with pillion back support add to the 60’s inspired cruiser character. Other heritage fixtures such as the chrome treatment of the spoke wheels, exhaust, instrument housing, handlebar ends, headlight, rear light and side covers intrinsically speak of a period where polished steel was the rage.
Some of the modern elements include LED halo daytime headlight, LED rear brake light, and informative blue LCD dash with multiple trip readouts. The Rumbler is powered by an air-cooled, 346cc single-cylinder engine that makes 19.8hp and 28Nm of torque. It is paired to a five-speed gearbox.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The rest of the motorcycle remains same as the Thunderbird 350 sold in India. The cruiser will be sold as a LAMS (Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme) offering in Australia. Launched back in 2002, the Royal Enfield Rumbler is sold through Royal Enfield’s Australia and New Zealand subsidiary and will be available in three paint jobs - Stone, Marine and Lightning.
The 2018 Rumbler 350 has a classic design, drawing inspiration from the era of the 60s and 70s, and has a low seating for comfortable riding. The bike is built on the duplex cradle frame that integrates the single cylinder thumper as a stressed member, with classic deep rake chrome forks.
The bold muscular looking fuel tank, cruiser handlebars, forward pegs, cosseting saddle and separate high pillion seat with pillion back support add to the 60’s inspired cruiser character. Other heritage fixtures such as the chrome treatment of the spoke wheels, exhaust, instrument housing, handlebar ends, headlight, rear light and side covers intrinsically speak of a period where polished steel was the rage.
Some of the modern elements include LED halo daytime headlight, LED rear brake light, and informative blue LCD dash with multiple trip readouts. The Rumbler is powered by an air-cooled, 346cc single-cylinder engine that makes 19.8hp and 28Nm of torque. It is paired to a five-speed gearbox.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux Checkmates Racing Reviewers, Bans Selfies On Steps
- Sonam and Anand All Set to Tie the Knot in Geneva? Deets Inside
- India U-16 Beat Singapore U-17 3-1 in Youth Invitational Meet
- Cristiano Ronaldo Brace Saves the Day, Steals Mohamed Salah's Thunder
- S Durga: Tracing The Travails of a Durga in God’s Own Inferno