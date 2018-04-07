English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Skoda Superb Range Unveiled, Gets Additional SportLine Plus Model
The updates to the Skoda Superb for the new model year are reasonably light, but adding a new SportLine Plus model will surely inject some renewed vigor into the Superb family.
2018 Skoda Superb. (Image: Skoda)
Skoda Auto has updated the 2018 Superb range. Apart from the entry-level Superb S, every other version of the Skoda flagship sedan is getting updated for 2018, and there's also going to be the addition of a second SportLine badged variant. The updates to the Skoda Superb for the new model year are reasonably light, but the new specification Superb SportLine and adding a new SportLine Plus model at the pinnacle of the lineup is sure to inject some renewed vigor into the Superb family.
Updates to the regular SportLine are minimal, but the main focus is actually concerned with reducing the price of the SportLine. This means the 9.2-inch Columbus infotainment and navigation has been removed and has instead been replaced by the smaller, older eight-inch system from Amundsen. So, regardless of body style, gearbox, drivetrain or engine, every version of the SportLine will now cost around €500 less than it did before.
2018 Skoda Superb Cabin. (Image: Skoda)
The addition of the new SportLine Plus model is the big news for the 2018 Skoda Superb, which enters the range with an impressive array of standard equipment and features. That aforementioned 9.2-inch Columbus system that's been cut from the regular SportLine is included, but there are also heated front seats, blind spot detectors, and an electronic tailgate that all come standard.
Also Read: Tata Motors to Auction Nexon Compact SUV for Cancer Awareness!
Away from the sportier high-end of the Superb range, every other model apart from the base S trim has also had at least a modicum of updating, although there will be no uplift in retail prices as a result. SE and SportLine models now include front and rear parking sensors, and it's the same story with the SE L Executive models, which also now get blind spot detection, keyless entry and a color trip computer. Plus L&K cars now go as far as the luxury of a heated steering wheel and ventilated seats, and a reversing camera has also now been made part of the car's standard equipment.
The majority of the updated range is available now, but buyers will have to wait until June to get their hands on the new Superb SportLine Plus model.
