2018 Suzuki Ertiga MPV Exterior, Interior and Engine Specs Leaked Ahead of Global Debut

2018 Suzuki Ertiga Exterior. (Image: Serayamotor)

2018 Suzuki Ertiga Specs. (Image: Serayamotor)

Japanese automaker Suzuki is all set to unveil its much anticipated second generation Ertiga MPV on April 19 at the Indonesia International Motor Show 2018. The car has already been spotted various times during the pre-testing phase. The new-gen Ertiga will go on sale in the Indonesian market first, followed by other global markets including India.Ahead of the launch, details of the MPV have been leaked online, including exterior, interior and technical specifications. As per the leaked images, the new-gen Suzuki Ertiga is wider and longer than the current model. The model is also expected to have more legroom, especially in the third row. The wrap-around taillights, along with its Volvo inspired design gives it a very unique look.The Ertiga MPV is quite popular in Indonesia as compared to India, the current-gen Suzuki Ertiga is available in two different versions in the Indonesian market. The 2018 Suzuki Ertiga will get an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series family. The four-cylinder motor churns out 103 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque @ 4400 rpm.That's a heavy upgrade from the current 1.4-litre K-Series motor that produces 91 bhp and 130 Nm. The new 1.5-litre engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission, which are likely to remain the same for India too.The new Suzuki Ertiga also features the new 15-inch 185/R65 alloy wheels, LED high mount stop lamp, 2 point parking sensors, keyless entry, start-stop system, touchscreen infotainment system, leather wrapped steering wheel, height adjustable driver's seat and more.The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be offered in two new colours - Metallic Magma Grey and Pearl Glorious Brown, and will be offered in a total of seven colours.The Indonesian International Motor Show starts on 19 April and will end on April 29. Keep a tab on this space for more updates.