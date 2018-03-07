2018 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF Launched at Rs 80,928, Gets New Graphics and Colour Options

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has launched the all-new 2018 series of the popular Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles.The 2018 series exudes sportiness with new exciting graphics. The Ecstar logo on the Moto GP inspired Metallic Triton Blue Gixxer SF model further enhances its sporty demeanour. The 2018 Gixxer and Gixxer SF series motorcycles also feature an additional colour – Candy Sonoma Red/ Metallic Sonic Silver, besides the Glass Sparkle Black.Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP – Sales and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, said, “Gixxer is the perfect embodiment of sportiness and the spirit of youthfulness that the brand stands for. As a product, both the Gixxer and Gixxer SF are known to be meant for those who believe in riding ahead of the pack; and are a benchmark for the segment. With the new 2018 series, this exciting ride is set to continue.”Both the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF series are powered by the ultra-light 155cc engine with Suzuki's Eco-Performance (SEP) technology, a wide array of cutting-edge features and a powerful chassis developed by the engineers who designed the legendary GSX-R series.Since its launch in India in 2014, the Gixxer brand has gone on to become a popular offering in its segment. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF recently emerged as the highest-ranked in Motorcycle Upper Executive segment for 3-consecutive years on the benchmark of Initial Quality Survey (IQS); and for the second time after 2015 in the Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, by JD Power India for 2017.The dispatches for the 2018 series Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles have commenced and will be available across dealerships, starting at Rs 80,928 for the Gixxer and Rs 90,037 for the Gixxer SF (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).