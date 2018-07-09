English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Suzuki Gixxer SP Series Launched at Rs 87,250 in India
The Suzuki Gixxer SP and Suzuki Gixxer SF SP series of motorcycles get new features including a new colour variant.
2018 Suzuki Gixxer SP. (Photo: Suzuki Motorcycles)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of one of the world’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers - Suzuki Motor Corporation, has introduced the new 2018 series for the Gixxer SP (with ABS) and the Gixxer SF SP (with FI + ABS) motorcycles. The Gixxer/SF SP 2018 series variants feature a new gold and black colour combination, new SP 2018 emblem along with new graphics on the front cowl and the fuel tank.
The Gixxer SP (with ABS) is priced at Rs 87,250 while the Gixxer SF SP (with Fuel Injection and ABS) is priced at Rs 1,00,630 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).
Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, SMIPL said, “Since its launch in India in 2014, the Gixxer brand has metamorphosed into a synonym that embodies Suzuki’s attributes of quality, styling and performance. It is a true reflection of our DNA in developing performance motorcycles of superior quality and backed by cutting-edge technology. It is our constant effort to reinvigorate the Gixxer portfolio with new freshness and value. We are confident that with the new 2018 special edition series, this exciting ride is set to continue.”
The changes on the 2018 series of the motorcycle are only aesthetic as they remain the same mechanically. The Suzuki Gixxer SP and the Suzuki Gixxer SP SF continue to be powered by a 155cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 14.8 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.
Also Watch
The Gixxer SP (with ABS) is priced at Rs 87,250 while the Gixxer SF SP (with Fuel Injection and ABS) is priced at Rs 1,00,630 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).
Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, SMIPL said, “Since its launch in India in 2014, the Gixxer brand has metamorphosed into a synonym that embodies Suzuki’s attributes of quality, styling and performance. It is a true reflection of our DNA in developing performance motorcycles of superior quality and backed by cutting-edge technology. It is our constant effort to reinvigorate the Gixxer portfolio with new freshness and value. We are confident that with the new 2018 special edition series, this exciting ride is set to continue.”
The changes on the 2018 series of the motorcycle are only aesthetic as they remain the same mechanically. The Suzuki Gixxer SP and the Suzuki Gixxer SP SF continue to be powered by a 155cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 14.8 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin, After Model and Singer Reunite
- 2018 Suzuki Gixxer SP Series Launched at Rs 87,250 in India
- MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance
- Ranbir Kapoor Joins Riddhima, Samara, Rishi to Celebrate Mom Neetu's Birthday In Paris; See Pics
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So