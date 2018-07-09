2018 Suzuki Gixxer SP Series Launched at Rs 87,250 in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of one of the world’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers - Suzuki Motor Corporation, has introduced the new 2018 series for the Gixxer SP (with ABS) and the Gixxer SF SP (with FI + ABS) motorcycles. The Gixxer/SF SP 2018 series variants feature a new gold and black colour combination, new SP 2018 emblem along with new graphics on the front cowl and the fuel tank.The Gixxer SP (with ABS) is priced at Rs 87,250 while the Gixxer SF SP (with Fuel Injection and ABS) is priced at Rs 1,00,630 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, SMIPL said, “Since its launch in India in 2014, the Gixxer brand has metamorphosed into a synonym that embodies Suzuki’s attributes of quality, styling and performance. It is a true reflection of our DNA in developing performance motorcycles of superior quality and backed by cutting-edge technology. It is our constant effort to reinvigorate the Gixxer portfolio with new freshness and value. We are confident that with the new 2018 special edition series, this exciting ride is set to continue.”The changes on the 2018 series of the motorcycle are only aesthetic as they remain the same mechanically. The Suzuki Gixxer SP and the Suzuki Gixxer SP SF continue to be powered by a 155cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 14.8 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.