2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Limited Edition Launched

2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition. (Image: Suzuki Italy)

Suzuki is all set to launch the 2018 Swift in Italy and ahead of official launch company has unveiled a Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing limited edition in the country. The limited edition of Suzuki’s most selling hatchback hosts new cosmetic additions along with new paint job and additional body kit. The 2018 Suzuki Swift BeeRacing Edition is exclusive to the Italian market and is available online for bookings.The 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing edition is only available with 1.4-litre BoosterJet petrol engine that is tuned to produce 138 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds.In terms of looks, the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition gets a dual-tone paint scheme finished in Champion Yellow and Dubai Black Metallic. The right-offset contrast finished racing stripes and larger single-frame grille adds to the sporty character of the car. The BeeRacing Edition also gets a front lip spoiler, side skirts and a black finished rear diffuser along with 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips and a black roof with yellow racing stripes.Inside the cabin, the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition gets a red treatment with Lava Red inserts across the cabin and red stitching throughout. It also gets metal finished sport pedals along with shaped seats with integrated headrests. The instrument console on this edition also gets the red treatment.The 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition can be ordered up to April 18 for a price of 18,000 Euros.