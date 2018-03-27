English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Tata Nexon XZ Launched in India for Rs 7.99 Lakh
The new XZ trims get features such as the floating touchscreen infotainment, voice command, reverse camera, voice commands, voice alert feature and many more.
Tata Nexon XZ Variant. (Image: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors has launched a new XZ trim of it’s of compact SUV Nexon in India. The new XZ trims sits below the top-end XZ+ variant and is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The new XZ trims get features such as the floating touchscreen infotainment, voice command, reverse camera, voice commands, voice alert feature, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat and the seatbelt. But as compared to the XZ+ trim, the XZ variant misses out on DRLs, alloy wheels, front and rear fog lamps, smart key, push-button start and dual-tone roof.
The Tata Nexon XZ trim gets the same 1.5-litre diesel engine with an output of 110 PS power and 260 Nm of torque and also the same petrol 1.2-litre Revotron unit with 110 PS output and 170 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, with an AMT in the process for coming days.
Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review | Cars18
Also Watch
The new XZ trims get features such as the floating touchscreen infotainment, voice command, reverse camera, voice commands, voice alert feature, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat and the seatbelt. But as compared to the XZ+ trim, the XZ variant misses out on DRLs, alloy wheels, front and rear fog lamps, smart key, push-button start and dual-tone roof.
The Tata Nexon XZ trim gets the same 1.5-litre diesel engine with an output of 110 PS power and 260 Nm of torque and also the same petrol 1.2-litre Revotron unit with 110 PS output and 170 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, with an AMT in the process for coming days.
Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- ISSF junior World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Anmol Win Air Pistol Mixed Gold
- Padmaavat Is Now Screening On Amazon Prime Video; Watch Deepika's Announcement
- Uttarakhand Engineering Student Wins Gandhian Award For Developing ‘Black Box’ For Cars
- Ranveer, Varun and Jacqueline to Burn the Floor at IPL Opening Ceremony
- Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery