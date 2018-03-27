English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Tata Nexon XZ Launched in India for Rs 7.99 Lakh

The new XZ trims get features such as the floating touchscreen infotainment, voice command, reverse camera, voice commands, voice alert feature and many more.

Ayushmann Chawla | News18.comAyushmannChawla

Updated:March 27, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
Tata Nexon XZ Variant. (Image: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors has launched a new XZ trim of it’s of compact SUV Nexon in India. The new XZ trims sits below the top-end XZ+ variant and is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new XZ trims get features such as the floating touchscreen infotainment, voice command, reverse camera, voice commands, voice alert feature, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat and the seatbelt. But as compared to the XZ+ trim, the XZ variant misses out on DRLs, alloy wheels, front and rear fog lamps, smart key, push-button start and dual-tone roof.

The Tata Nexon XZ trim gets the same 1.5-litre diesel engine with an output of 110 PS power and 260 Nm of torque and also the same petrol 1.2-litre Revotron unit with 110 PS output and 170 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, with an AMT in the process for coming days.

Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review | Cars18

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
