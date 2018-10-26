2018 Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Launched in India at Rs 6.39 Lakh

Tata Tigor JTP. (Image: Tata Motors)

T Special Vehicles (JTSV), a 50:50 Joint Venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives, today, launched its much-anticipated JTP range of performance vehicles – the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP. The JTP range of performance vehicles get a starting price of Rs 6.39 Lakh for the Tiago JTP and Rs 7.49 Lakh for the Tigor JTP, (ex–showroom, New Delhi). Those interested can provide a booking amount of Rs 11,000 for the Tiago JTP and TIgor JTP.Announcing the launch of the JTP range, Mayank Pareek, President Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Motoring today has become monotonous and regimented. We are committed to offering our customers an elated drive experience in an everyday commute. The JTP range of cars have been designed and engineered with precision to keep the excitement & passion of motoring alive and reverse the commoditization of car purchase. Customers can enjoy their city drive and experience the thrill of driving with these cars. The JTP products will also have a halo effect on the Tiago and Tigor brands.”According to Gubbi Nagbhushan, CEO, JTSV, “We at JTSV are excited to launch the first 2 cars of JTP range of vehicles. The Tiago and Tigor are extremely capable products, which have further been boosted with Jayem’s technical know-how of developing performance cars. Targeted at the urban customers who are driving enthusiasts with a hidden streak of adventure, the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP have been engineered to provide customers with the thrill of driving.”The joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Auto focuses on design and development of performance cars, including the uniquely styled parts. The joint venture enables faster development, specialized capabilities, and access to true performance motoring pedigree.Manufactured at the Tata Motors Sanand facility, the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are powered with the 1.2L turbocharged new generation Revotron petrol engine which produces 114PS of power and 150Nm of torque. It also gets Multi-Drive Modes – City and Sport. Equipped with performance-oriented intake and exhaust systems, these vehicles come with a 5 speed manual transmission with optimized gear ratios. Tata Motors claims that the suspension setup is tuned for precision and also has a reduced ground clearance for improved driving dynamics. Capped at a maximum speed of 160 kmph, the car can go from 0-100km/h in 10 seconds.While the base cars that JTSV uses are already created under the Impact Design Philosophy, the strategic addition of the custom design JTP elements amplify the impact of the design further, in line with the ‘thrill to drive’ philosophy of JTSV products.The exterior styling includes new front end design with large grill, smoked projector headlamps, bonnet and fender vents, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side skirts. On the inside, the all black interiors with sporty accents on AC vents, premium leather-wrapped steering with contrast red stitching and performance aluminum pedals gives it a sporty character.