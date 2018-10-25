2018 Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Unveiled in India, Launch on October 26

Tata Tiago JTP. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Tigor JTP. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Tigor JTP. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors' 1.2L turbocharged Revotron petrol engine. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has revealed the production model and specifications of the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP. Both models were first revealed by Tata Motors during the 2018 Auto Expo. Both the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP will launch on October 26. The JTP versions of the Tiago and Tigor have come about thanks to the partnership between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives Pvt. Ltd. Back in March 2017, JT Special Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (JTSV), a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives Pvt. Ltd., was launched to develop special performance vehicles based on the new generation products from Tata Motors'. Tata Motors had three basic aspects in mind when it comes Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP - enhanced engine output & performance, sporty exterior & interior design and improved driving dynamics.When it comes to the design elements, the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP cars come with an aggressive front bumper with large trapezoidal lower grill, dual chamber projector headlamps with chrome rings, 15-inch diamond cut dual tone wider 6.5J alloy wheels, sporty side skirts for a dynamic profile, contrast coloured outside mirrors, dual tone exterior with glossy black roof & rear spoiler and a boldJTP badge on front grill, fender vents and rear.Furthermore, both the cars get all-black interiors with red accents on AC vents, leather-wrapped steering with contrast red stitching, seat fabric with red hexagonal motif and red double stitching on the seats and gearshift gaiter act as unique differentiators for the cars. Aluminium pedal extensions are also featured to further add to the sporty appeal. Tata Motors has also equipped both cars with its ConnectNext infotainment system by Harman which is paired with 8 speakers and with an app suite and voice command recognition.Coming to the business end of things, both vehicles will be powered by the 1.2L turbocharged Revotron petrol engine which delivers 114PS of power and 150Nm of torque. Both the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP get performance oriented intake and exhaust systems as well. The Tata Tiago JTP. According to Tata, the Tiago JTP will do 0-100kph in 9.95 seconds while the Tigor JTP will take 10.38 seconds. Both cars get a 5-speed manual transmission which also gets multi-drive modes - Sport and City for performance or efficiency while negotiating everyday traffic respectively.On the safety front, the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control. Both performance oriented cars get a tuned suspension setup for better ride control, calibrated electric power-assisted steering with active return along with a lowered ride height and wider tyres.