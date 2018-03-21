2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Launched in India for Rs 11.76 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycle has finally launched the 2018 range of the Tiger 800 motorcycles in India. Internationally, available in six different variants, the Tiger 800 range launched in India includes the XR, XRx and XCx. The XR variant has been priced at Rs 11.76 lakh while the XRx and XCx variant has been priced at Rs 13.13 lakh and 13.76 lakh respectively.As for the changes, as per the British automaker, the new Tiger 800 features over 200 changes to itself. One of the biggest ones has to be the new engine on board. The in-line three-cylinder 800cc engine develops 94 horsepower and 79 Nm of torque, and it has been tuned to be more off-road friendly. The same retuning has been given to the transmission as well since the gearbox has a shorter first gear. The motorcycle also gets an all-new front-end design which gives the motorcycle a sharper look, thanks to the new LED headlamp setup. The instrument cluster is also new as the Tiger will now come with a coloured TFT instrument cluster which first made its way to India on the Street Triple RS. The chassis and the swingarm, though, remain the same.Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. commented “To deliver the best of Triumph, we here have been working on our engineering and technology to upgrade the capability of the Tiger 800 line-up for versatility on and off-road. These developments complement the Tiger's agility, its easy riding style, as well as its existing distinctive Tiger poise - the new 800 line-up is built for maximum adventure, maximum dominance.”Mr Sumbly further added - “Triumph as a brand is recognised not just for its iconic ancestry but also for the uncompromised premium riding experience that it offers. This combination gives the brand a sure-fire edge in its category and the Tiger range is here to do the same. “