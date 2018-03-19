English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 to Launch in India on March 21
The in-line three-cylinder 800cc engine on the new 2018 Tiger 800 is expected to develop 94 horsepower and 79 Nm of torque, and it has been tuned to be more off-road friendly.
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 range. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)
Triumph Motorcycle has confirmed that the 2018 range of the Tiger 800 motorcycles will be launched in India on March 21, 2018.
As for the changes, as per the British automaker, the new Tiger 800 features over 200 changes to itself. One of the biggest ones has to be the new engine on board. The in-line three-cylinder 800cc engine develops 94 horsepower and 79 Nm of torque, and it has been tuned to be more off-road friendly. The same retuning has been given to the transmission as well since the gearbox has a shorter first gear. The motorcycle also gets an all-new front-end design which gives the motorcycle a sharper look, thanks to the new LED headlamp setup. The instrument cluster is also new as the Tiger will now come with a coloured TFT instrument cluster which first made its way to India on the Street Triple RS. The chassis and the swingarm, though, remain the same.
Internationally, the new Tiger 800 is available in six different variants. Currently, the Tiger 800 range available in India included the XR, XRx, XCx and the XCa. It remains to be seen which variants Triumph motorcycles decides to launch in India with the 2018 model.
As for the pricing, the 2018 Tiger models are expected to cost a bit more than before. That’s due to two reasons – first being the inclusion of additional features and electronics and the second being the recently hiked CKD tax rates by the Indian government.
Watch this space for updates.
