2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched For Rs 81,490 in India

TVS Motor Company has launched the new 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in India for a starting price of Rs 81,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike also has a fuel injected trim which is priced at Rs 89,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) along with the carb version with front and rear discs which is priced at Rs 84,490 (ex-showroom). A testimony to the racing legacy of the TVS Apache RTR series, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the most powerful 160cc motorcycle, creating a new benchmark in the segment.The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is born of the six-time Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) winning motorcycle – (Group B RTR 165) and gets the 4-valve, oil-cooled engine. The 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine churns out 16.8 PS @8000 rpm (EFI) and 14.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm(EFI), 16.5 PS @8000 rpm (Carb) and 14.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm (Carb). The engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox.The company claims the bike to have best performance in its class with a top speed of 114 kmph (EFI), 113 kmph (Carb). Complete with best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, the motorcycle does 0-60 kmph in 4.8 seconds (EFI) and 4.73 seconds (Carb).TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with the TVS Motor Company patented Double-cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame Design. The mono-shock suspension, engineered and precision-tuned by inputs from TVS Racing riders, contributes to the handling and agility through the corners. Placing importance on safety, the TVS Apache RTR 160 Fi 4V comes with both rear and front disc brakes while the Carburetor motorcycle is available in Disc and Drum variants.With a fully-digital speedometer, the design of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers sleek styling along with the race-spec aspects of the INMRC race machine – RTR 165. The forward biased stance with tight proportions is complemented by the aggressive headlamp, chiseled body and a sleek, sharp tail. The motorcycle boasts of a compact race design with chequered flag decals on the tank, a fitting homage to its winning streak on the race track.The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series is available in three colours, namely, Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black.