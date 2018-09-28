2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched in Sri Lanka

Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor launched its latest 160cc motorcycle Apache RTR160 4V in Sri Lanka under its expansion plans in overseas markets. The city-based firm launched the new 2018 Apache RTR 1604V in addition to the existing models in that country."In over 10 years of its existence, TVS Apache RTR series has created phenomenal customer delight. The new TVS Apache RTR 4V is an exciting addition to the TVS Apache RTR Series," company Senior Vice-President, International Business, R Dilip said in a statement here."We are confident that the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will delight customers in Sri Lanka with its superior performance and dynamic racing look", he added.The motorcycle would be available in the Carburetor variant and equipped with 159.7cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine. The engine is mated to five-speed gearbox offering precise and powerful riding experience.The 160cc variant is priced at LKR 3,79,900 (ex-showroom, Colombo) and would be available in three colours racing red, knight black and metallic blue, the release added.