2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Vs KTM Duke 200 Spec Comparison
Following is a comparison of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Pulsar NS200 and KTM Duke 200 based on specifications.
2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Vs KTM Duke 200
With the launch of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, competition on high-performance motorcycles has increased in the Indian market. So, before you bring home an Apache RTR 200 motorcycle, you could consider KTM Duke 200 or Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and compare performance similarities or differences in weight and equipment.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0. (Photo: TVS Motors)
TVS motor company recently launched the new Apache RTR 200 4V in India. Termed as Race Edition 2.0, the new Apache RTR 200 4V gets an ‘Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch’ technology. The new Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 sport new racing-inspired graphics, lending the motorcycle a dynamic and aggressive stance. The series now boasts of a fly-screen for enhanced aerodynamics.
The new TVS Apache continues to be powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder motor which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 PS (Carb) / 21.0 PS (EFI) of power at 8500 RPM and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 RPM. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 is available in Carburetor, EFI as well as Carburetor with ABS variant.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS 200. (Photo Courtesy: Bajaj)
The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is one of the oldest competitors in the segment. Relaunched in early 2017 with BS IV-compliant engine. The bike features few cosmetic updates. It gets three new dual-tone paint schemes to set it apart from the older model. Also new is a ‘200’ decal on the tank extension, a belly pan, rim tapes and a tank pad similar to the one on the Dominar 400.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is powered by 199cc liquid-cooled, four-valve, triple spark engine which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine produces 23bhp and churns out 18Nm of peak torque.
KTM Duke 200
KTM Duke 200. (Image: KTM)
The 2017 Duke 200 model draws the body graphics from its elder sibling the Duke 390. The street naked by the Austrian bike manufacturer comes with Trellis frame and aluminium swingarm. The bike is available in three colours. The street naked Duke also misses out on ABS.
The new BS-IV compliant Duke 200 is powered by 200cc compact, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. With 26 hp of power and 19.2 Nm torque @ 8000 rpm, the Duke is very quick. The power-to-weight ratio on the bike is quite staggering, at dry weight of 129.5 kg, which makes it faster than the 400cc motorcycle off the line.
We will bring out a full comparison review of these bikes soon. keep checking this space for more updates.
