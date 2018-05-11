English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Concept Unveiled with 290 PS
The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine of the new Golf GTI TCR delivers 290 PS/286 horsepower.
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Concept. (Image: Volkswagen)
At this year’s GTI Meeting at Wörthersee from May 9-12, Volkswagen will present the Golf GTI TCR Concept, which has a top speed of 164 mph and is almost ready for production. The special edition is a roadgoing version of the racing car with the same name. Jürgen Stackmann, Sales, Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, said: “At the moment, the Golf GTI TCR Concept – an athlete derived from racing – is a study. But at the end of the year, we want to make this GTI vision come true.”
The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine of the new Golf GTI TCR delivers 290 PS/286 horsepower, with maximum torque of 273 pound-feet produced from 1,600 rpm. Power is transmitted to the front wheels via a standard 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. The factory-set maximum speed is 155 mph, but this can be increased to 164 mph by opting to remove the electronic top-speed limiter.
2018 VW Golf GTI Concept cabin. (Image Volkswagen)
Numerous individual features add to the Golf GTI TCR’s sporty character. The new top Golf GTI model has 18-inch “Belvedere” forged aluminum-alloy wheels as standard, with newly designed 19-inch alloys as an option. Lurking behind the large aluminum-alloy wheels are perforated brake discs together with special calipers and pads.
In addition to removing the speed limiter and the availability of 19-inch wheels, it includes a sports chassis setting and DCC adaptive damping. It allows the electronically adjustable dampers to be adjusted at the touch of a button and provides the option to choose between sporty, comfort or normal chassis settings.
2018 VW Golf GTI is most powerful Golf here. (Image: Volkswagen)
Externally, the most powerful GTI yet has a new front bumper that feeds air into the vehicle’s two additional radiators and also features a sharply contoured front splitter. A new side skirt extension is continued through the rear of the car, joining the distinctively designed diffuser and the integrated exhaust tailpipes. TCR lettering above the side skirts is also featured, along with optional GTI-style honeycomb trim for the side of the vehicle.
Inside, the sport seats have microfiber and fabric covers, with a red central motif that is repeated with the contrast stitching on the steering wheel and shifter. When the doors are opened, the TCR logo is projected on to the ground and the stainless steel rocker trim has a red illuminated element.
