2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Unveiled, Gets New Colour Options and Body Graphics

2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 in Racing Black. (Photo: Yamaha Indonesia)

2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 in Racing Blue. (Photo: Yamaha Indonesia)

The 2018 version of the Yamaha R15 V3.0 has been unveiled in the Indonesian market and while the motorcycle gets no mechanical changes, it does come with new colour options.The 2017 model year of Yamaha R15 V3.0 was launched in India recently at a price tag of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) at the 2018 Auto Expo. Currently, the motorcycle is offered in two colour options in India – Thunder Grey and Racing Blue. Note that the Indian version of the Yamaha R15 V3.0 is different from the international version as it gives a few features like the upside down front suspension a miss.The new colour options unveiled with the 2018 model year of the Yamaha R15 V3.0 are Racing Yellow, Racing Black and Racing Blue.Interestingly, all three motorcycles get different body graphics. Other than that, the most noticeable change has to be at the front suspension which are now painted in gold.The other change that pops out is that while the Yellow and Black colour options offer colour-coordinated rim tapes on the wheels, the Racing Blue offering also gets colour-coordinated wheels.While there is no news on if and when these colour options will make their way to India, they are certainly a hint on what’s to come from the house of Yamaha for the Indian roads. Watch this space for updates.