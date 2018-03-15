English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video
The Yamaha R15 V3.0 is perfect in almost every way - be it the specifications, features or performance. But then again, it is almost perfect.
We tested the Yamaha R15 V3.0 at MMRT. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has been one of the most anticipated motorcycles in its segment and it took its own sweet time to make its way to India. Launched at the 2018 Auto Expo, at a price tag of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new R15 comes with an all-new design language that is inspired from Yamaha's 1000cc superbike - the Yamaha R1. The design highlights of the new Yamaha R15 include an all-new LED headlamp cluster, gills on the fuel tank and the rear section which makes the R15 one of the best-looking offerings in its segment. Interestingly, Yamaha decided to give us a taste of the latest Yamaha R15 at a race track!
We gave it some flying laps to push the all-new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 hard at Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai and here's what we found out.
In case you want to know even more about the Yamaha R15 V3.0, you can read the detailed review here.
Also Watch
We gave it some flying laps to push the all-new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 hard at Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai and here's what we found out.
In case you want to know even more about the Yamaha R15 V3.0, you can read the detailed review here.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KL Rahul and Boys Enjoy Mid-week Break in Colombo
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures
- Karan Johar Wishes Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, Releases Stills From Raazi; See Pictures
- Philander Denies Blaming Smith for Getting Rabada Banned
- Vaani Kapoor Turns Muse for Gauri-Nainika, Ashish N Soni; Sets the Ramp on Fire Twice