1-min read

2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video

The Yamaha R15 V3.0 is perfect in almost every way - be it the specifications, features or performance. But then again, it is almost perfect.

Manav Sinha | News18.com@manav_sinha

Updated:March 15, 2018, 5:21 PM IST
2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video
We tested the Yamaha R15 V3.0 at MMRT. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has been one of the most anticipated motorcycles in its segment and it took its own sweet time to make its way to India. Launched at the 2018 Auto Expo, at a price tag of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new R15 comes with an all-new design language that is inspired from Yamaha's 1000cc superbike - the Yamaha R1. The design highlights of the new Yamaha R15 include an all-new LED headlamp cluster, gills on the fuel tank and the rear section which makes the R15 one of the best-looking offerings in its segment. Interestingly, Yamaha decided to give us a taste of the latest Yamaha R15 at a race track!

We gave it some flying laps to push the all-new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 hard at Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai and here's what we found out.


 

In case you want to know even more about the Yamaha R15 V3.0, you can read the detailed review here.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
