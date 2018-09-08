2019 Acura ILX Luxury Sedan Revealed, Gets Latest Signature Styling

Refreshed 2019 Acura ILX. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Acura has just unveiled the redesigned version of its ILX compact luxury sedan, which now brings the look of the model into line with the latest signature styling introduced with the TLX and RDX models.This isn't a new generation of the ILX, which was first introduced as a 2013 model year and last had a refresh back in 2015 as a 2016 model year. Under the skin of the 2019 model nothing has really changed from last year, but on the outside it could easily be taken for an all-new second-generation of the ILX.It's hardly surprising this looks like a completely new model because Acura insists the front of the car from the A-pillar forward and the entire rear fascia has been thoroughly redesigned this time around.At the front of the new ILX there's the pentagonal grille and angry, squinting LED lights that are now the Acura signature look, and the aggressive-looking front fascia is nicely complemented by crisply creased sheet metal across the rest of the ILX. The result is a car that looks much sportier and considerably less anonymous than the model it replaces.There will still be just two versions of the ILX, which are the regular model and the A-Spec, where the latter is mainly a cosmetic enhancement of the standard model with the addition of things like 18-inch alloys, dark trim and lights and a sporty rear spoiler. On the inside, A-Spec versions now gets some very stylish sport seats that look a lot like those already found in the RDX A-Spec. The manufacturer also says the all-important infotainment system inside the ILX has also been upgraded, which means it's now going to be faster, it will have better graphics, and it will also now be Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible. It has to be pointed out though that this is not the same system the RDX employs, but is instead an updated version of the system already found in the 2018 ILX.That's not all though, as all versions of the 2019 ILX also get the full AcuraWatch suite of advanced safety features, which includes systems such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and road departure mitigation.Although pricing has not yet been announced, the 2019 Acura ILX is set to go on sale next month.