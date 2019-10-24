2019 Audi A6 Launched in India at Rs 54.20 Lakh

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has launched the new Audi A6 in India at a starting price of Rs 54.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new A6 is only being offered with one drivetrain option which is a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that makes 245 hp and 370 Nm of torque and comes connected to a 7-Speed S-Tronic transmission. This makes the car capable of going from 0-100 km/h in just 6.8 seconds. The new Audi A6 is also the first Audi to be launched in India which is BS-VI emission norm compliant.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “With the launch of the new Audi A6, we are presenting the eighth generation of the successful full-size sedan that brings numerous innovations to the segment. The new Audi A6 heralds the very best of luxury and technology, while also marking the entry of our first BS-VI compliant model in the country. Whether in terms of digitalization, comfort or sportiness – the elegantly sculptured new Audi A6 is a multi-talent in the luxury class and we are confident that it will be one of our best-selling models in India.”

The new Audi A6 comes with an updated design that is now more up-to-date and looks modern as well. It gets new Matrix LED headlights which give it a sharper look. There are new wheels on the side and at the back, it gets new LED tail lamps which are now connected by a chrome strip.

The bigger changes, however, can be seen inside the car where the A6 has received a major update. It gets a brand new cabin but this time around, the focus has been on making everything touch-based with a minimal number of physical buttons to give the car a modern feel.

The Audi A6 competes against the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Jaguar XF.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.