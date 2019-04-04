2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched in India for Rs 1.74 Lakh, Gets New Aurora Green Paint

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2019 Dominar 400 in India. The new Dominar gets a more powerful engine, added technological features and a distinctive exhaust note. Launched in 2017, Dominar has established itself as a value for money sports tourer offering both performance of a sport bike with the long-distance capabilities and comfort of a touring motorcycle. The new Dominar 2019 is now available with dual channel ABS variant with Aurora Green and Vine Black colour options at Rs 1,73,870 ex showroom Delhi.The new Dominar now comes with a liquid cooled 373.3cc DOHC engine that delivers significantly higher 40 PS power. This upgrade also features 43 mm upside down (USD) forks which provides a powerful muscular look along with better handling & comfort. The new twin barrel exhaust produces throaty exhaust note with heavy bass that augments the sports tourer feel.The 2019 Dominar 400 is packed with a host of additional innovative offerings, like bungee straps tucked under the seat to help secure gear during long distance touring, redesigned secondary display showing time, gear position, trip information and space craft inspired tank pad decals.Commenting on the Dominar 2019 upgrade, Mr. Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long distance tourers, alike. Customers have pushed the bike into extreme long distance and challenging geographies with aplomb, which inspired us to strengthen the sports tourer credentials in the new Dominar.”