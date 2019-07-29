Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Hiked by Rs 6,000

At its launch, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.74 lakhs. This was at a premium of Rs 10,000 over the previous model.

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
2019 Bajaj Dominar. (Image: Bajaj)
Bajaj Auto has announced a price hike of Rs 6,000 for the 2019 Dominar 400 in India. The motorcycle will now be on sale at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). At its launch, the motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.74 lakhs. This was at a premium of Rs 10,000 over the previous model.

The new Dominar came with a liquid-cooled 373.3cc DOHC engine that delivers significantly higher 40 PS power. This upgrade also features 43 mm upside down (USD) forks which provides a powerful muscular look along with better handling & comfort. The new twin-barrel exhaust produces throaty exhaust note with heavy bass that augments the sports tourer feel. The braking apparatus comes in the form of a 320mm single disc with a radial calliper at the front and a 230mm disc with a single-pot calliper at the rear. It gets with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The 2019 Dominar 400 is packed with a host of additional innovative offerings, like bungee straps tucked under the seat to help secure gear during long-distance touring, redesigned secondary display showing time, gear position, trip information and spacecraft inspired tank pad decals. The bike is available in two colour options including the Aurora Green and Vine Black.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
