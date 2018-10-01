English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 BMW 3-Series: Here's What to Expect From Sedan Ahead of Paris Debut?
BMW released a video that features the mysterious car under construction where it will be produced in BMWs Dingolfing plant, consequently revealing bits and pieces of the design.
(Image: YouTube screengrab)
A few days ago, BMW gave us a video that features the mysterious car under construction where it will be produced in BMWs Dingolfing plant, consequently revealing bits and pieces of the design. On Wednesday, however, a series of teaser pics showing the completed car were published via Twitter and by BMW's press service.
BMW's Twitter post provides us with a view of the left front tire and a bit of the bright blue fender and headlight, a profile view of the rear widescreen window with a glimpse of the trunk, and the outside half of the passenger seat revealing just enough of the steering wheel to show the classic BMW medallion. We can also see a hair of the new dashboard: fully digital -- a feature similar to those in the 8 Series.
The image revealed by BMW's press service, on the other hand, shows us nothing about the interior. On display is the 3 Series 2019 under a semi-opaque sheet revealing only the basic shape of the vehicle, a shadow of the grill, and some activated LED daylight headlights.
But this is enough to get BMW fans excited about what's to come at the Motor Show, and what they could get their hands on next Spring, at least the four-cylinder 330i engine version according to CNET. For the turbocharged straight-six 340i, customers are going to have to wait until the 2020 model.
