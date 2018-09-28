English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 BMW 3-Series to be Unveiled on October 2
BMW 3-Series is company's most successful model range worldwide.
2019 BMW 3 Series teaser. (Image: BMW)
The BMW 3 Series Sedan is the Munich-based premium carmaker’s most successful model range worldwide. The world premiere of the seventh-generation sports sedan is the highlight of the Mondial de l’Automobile 2018 show in Paris. And it will celebrate its global debut alongside an array of other new models at the press conference taking place on Tuesday, 2 October 2018.
The same day, also at the BMW stand, media representatives will be given exclusive insights into the design highlights, new technological features and innovations in the field of connectivity which shape the character of the new BMW 3 Series Sedan. Chairman of the Board of Management at BMW AG Harald Krüger, Board members Pieter Nota (Sales and Brand BMW), Klaus Fröhlich (Development) and Dr Nicolas Peter (Finance), plus a host of experts from various Development departments will be available for in-depth discussions about the new BMW 3 Series Sedan under the banner “Get Together – Get Your Story”.
2019 BMW 3 Series teaser. (Image: BMW)
The Mondial de l’Automobile 2018 is also hosting the show premieres of the new BMW Z4 and new BMW 8 Series Coupe, and the world premieres of the fourth-generation BMW X5 and new BMW M5 Competition.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
