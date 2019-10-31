2019 BMW 7 Series Review: First-Class Experience For the Drivers and the Driven Alike

What the BMW 7 Series facelift brings with itself is a brand new face and that face is, to say the least, bold, thanks to that humongous kidney grille up front and it has got a lot of people divided. Some people love it, some people absolutely hate it, but as far as I am concerned, having spent a few days with the car, it didn’t really stand out awkwardly for me. I mean, it’s a part of the car, I accept it, and it’s alright. So, now that we’re done talking about that grille, let’s talk about the car.

The other changes that the new 7 Series gets is a raised bonnet that helps add some muscle and a new, narrower headlamp cluster which looks sharp and stunning. And if you get the BMW laser light setup like the one on our test unit, you also get cool blue highlights on the inside.

What we also liked was the new front bumper that has smart use of chrome that spans across the width of the bumper and surrounds the air channels on the sides as well. And if you take a step back and look at the face of the car as a whole, you will see that this is one happy-looking car.

Coming to the side, the first thing you would notice the size of the car which is massive, and the chrome strip running across the sides add to that feeling even more. This chrome bit is accentuated by the chrome surrounds on the windows. And the chrome treatment gets carried on to the back as well, and maybe, it’s a bit too much, especially around the exhausts. What really looks great are the new tail lamps which have been blacked out and have a 3D effect going on and are connected by a light bar which is a great touch.

All in all, the updated 7 Series has a lot sportier stance and will certainly turn more heads than ever before.

But where it really begins to stand out, is once you step inside and the moment you do, the first thing you will notice is that everything looks absolutely top-notch. The quality of materials used, the build quality, everything is top-notch. Even if I try, I really can’t find a bad feeling spot anywhere inside the car.

Nevertheless, what I noticed first when I sat in the driver’s seat is that there are no paddle shifters. I mean, I don’t remember the last time I drove a BMW without paddle shifters. That just goes on to show that this car is meant to be driven around in.

But, if you are someone like me who prefers to be behind the wheel, then well, this is a BMW so they just have to get that part right, haven’t they? And given that we were driving the petrol-engine powered 740Li variant, the stakes are high. And in order to deliver on that front, they have slapped on a 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged engine that makes 340 hp, 450 Nm of torque and a lot of smiles for the driver.

This comes connected to an 8-speed automatic transmission and the beauty of it lies in the way it delivers all this power. There are three driving modes to choose from - Eco Pro, Comfort and Sport. And then there is Adaptive which chooses the best mode depending on your driving and it is pretty accurate most of the times.

The best part is that the driver can customize the 7 series to have the exact kind of responses from say, the engine, or the transmission or the steering wheel weight and have custom-set driving experience. In the most comfort-based settings, the 7 series is pliant and pretty much swallows the potholes and undulations. With almost nothing being transferred to the passengers, while still maintaining a decent amount of feedback for the driver. In this mode, the gearshifts are so smooth that they are barely noticeable. In the sportiest mode, however, the car pretty much defies its size and almost shrinks down in size. There is significant body roll but it pretty never runs out grip.

The petrol motor is happy to rev up to almost 7,000 RPM and has a throaty exhaust note to accompany it as well. But then again, you will find yourself mostly not at the front, but at the back of the BMW 7 Series.

But when it comes to luxury cars like these, well, it’s all about the rear seat experience and the BMW 7 Series offers one of the best ones out there. So without a doubt, the best place to be inside this car is behind the front passenger seat. And one of the good things about this car is the amount of space that it offers, obviously.

In the image above, the front passenger seat has been pushed back as much as it will go and even then I had a huge amount of knee room and legroom on offer. But the good thing is that from this very position, thanks to centre arm rest-mounted controls, you can move the passenger seat in almost every way electronically in case you feel the need for some more room.

But the best part, the best absolute party piece about the BMW 7 Series takes place through a small button on the door. If I press that button, the front seat moves forward with it altering its height, recline and the headrest position to move literally as forward as possible. As for my seat, the lower half pushes forward, the upper half reclines back, and you rest your head on some really nice pillows over the headrests.

And once it goes all the way back that is when the best thing happens. The footrest comes down, electronically of course, and once they are down, well, then it’s a simple thing, simply put your feet up and have a good time. Oh, and did I mention, the rear seats can give you a massage as well. And not just a massage, you can choose from several different kinds of massage and the intensity of the massage as well.

And the goodies don’t stop there as the 7 Series is filled to the brim with features. Let’s start at the front. You get a massive 12.3-inch instrument cluster with the new hexagonal design that the latest BMWs get. It shows pretty much everything there is to know, it has different faces for different modes as well, but it can feel a bit cluttered and take time to get used to.

Next to it, is the huge 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s running the latest BMW Operating System 7 which allows for more shortcuts than before and is frankly, way easier to use and learn your way around the different menu. The touch response is brilliant and in this model, it also gets wireless Apple CarPlay. You also get the signature gesture controls which are awesome as always but also, very little help in everyday usage, as always.

You also get wireless charging pad for the BMW key or for your smartphone and loads of compartment spaces all throughout the cabin. All four seats inside the 7 Series are ventilated as well as heated too. You also get soft-closing doors which close electronically in case they are not closed properly.

And also, screens. The car is filled with them and all of them are awesome. Even the ones that are mounted on the seats for the rear passengers have great touch response and feedback and have great visibility too, and can be adjusted electronically as well.

And then, there’s also the rear armrest mounted tablet which pops out with the touch of a button and controls pretty much every single thing across the car. It can even operate the seat-mounted screen in case you don’t want to reach out for it. And the best part is that be it from this screen or the buttons mounted on the doors, you can operate every single blind inside the car, in case you don’t want the paparazzi to see you while you enjoy the 16-speaker Harmon Kardon surround sound system.

Also, you can operate the humongous sunroof which is split into two parts and can be operated separately. And here too, there are over 15,000 illuminated graphic surfaces in the glass of the sunroof that has ambient lighting. How cool is that?

And as for safety, it has pretty much everything a car can have including run-flat tyres and for ease of parking, it also remembers the last 50 metres of the path you covered before parking your car, so when you want to get out of that parking spot, it will basically steer itself back on the exact path as well, for full 50 metres.

And all of this is when I have not talked about half of the luxury features that it gets because there’s just simply so much happening, and at so many places. It is definitely about being inside the 7 series and the experience that it brings along with it, which, dare I say, justifies the price of a car that costs may be more than an average house.

So to sum up my thoughts about the BMW 7 Series. First thing first, I have to start with that grille. Whether you like it or not that really depends on you but as for me, in the looks department, the car looks pretty nice and definitely better than before. When it comes to the features and comfort that it offers, it’s an absolute 10 on 10, no doubts about that. But the differentiating factor is that the BMW 7 series is a good car to drive as well. So if you’re looking for a luxury car that you are going to be driven around in and you think that you’ll often feel like taking it out for a drive as well, then the BMW 7 Series is something you should consider.

