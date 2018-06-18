2019 BMW 8-Series Luxury Coupe is Finally Here, Gets 523 Horsepower Engine

2019 BMW 8-Series rear three quarters. (Image: BMW)

BMW has finally unveiled the all-new 2019 8-Series luxury performance coupe. But in what is quickly becoming the 8 Series way of doing things, the details that have been released only concern one particular version of the car, the M850i xDrive. You could be forgiven for thinking the BMW 8 Series was already available because there have been so many "spy shots" as well as teasers released by the German luxury automaker over what now feels like a very long time.To be fair, some of the previous publicity surrounding the 8-Series has been to do with the race car version, but now the production model is finally unveiled before the 2018 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.Engineers have been road testing prototypes and development cars in public view for more than a year now, with both coupé and soft-top variants being caught on camera as recently as just last month. BMW's latest known outing for the car was in Aprilia, Italy, which is thought to have involved final analysis of the car's chassis and powertrain settings.Markus Flasch, the BMW 8 Series Project Manager, said in a press release: "The thing that always impresses when test driving the new BMW 8 Series Coupe is its adaptability. Whether a driver expresses his or her wishes with regard to comfort and sportiness using the accelerator pedal or by pressing a button, the vehicle immediately adapts perfectly to each setting."Perhaps the biggest news is that it won't be utilizing some kind of souped-up, modern six-cylinder engine, but employs the services of a V8 that will put out 523 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque. With the 4.4-litre biturbo eight speed automatic engine, BMW can push 8 from 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds.The 8 Series will be closely related to the 7 Series sedan in the same way the 4 and 3 series are related. The road car will go on sale from November after no fewer than three concepts having been revealed to whet our appetites for the new BMW flagship coupe over previous months.With Inputs From AFP Relaxnews