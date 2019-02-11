English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 BMW S1000RR Teased Ahead of India Launch, Produces 207 HP Power
BMW Motorrad India's social media handles have started teasing out the next generation S1000RR which made its global debut at 2018 EICMA.
The 2019 BMW S1000RR is set to be launched in India soon. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BMW Motorrad India)
BMW’s two-wheel division BMW Motorrad has started teasing out the latest generation of their flagship superbike – the S1000RR on their social media handles. The motorcycle had made its global debut at EICMA 2018. The biggest change on the BMW S1000RR is the completely new engine which now makes more power than before. The all-new 999cc in-line four-cylinder engine produces 207hp at 13,500rpm and 113Nm of torque at 11,000rpm. That's a considerable increase of 8 bhp over the present model. Also, the engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and has a claimed top speed of 299 km/h.
From an appearance standpoint, the bike looks less bulky compared the present model and has a sharper look as well. However, the trademark asymmetrical headlamps have been given a miss. BMW has also added a fully digital instrument cluster which has a neat and clear readout. The S1000RR also gets 4 riding modes on offer.
Although the increase in power may not be large, the interesting thing to note is that the new S1000 RR is now 10.6 kgs lighter than its predecessor thanks to the major chunk of the weight reduction coming from the engine weight - which is now lighter and brings the overall kerb weight to 197 kgs. Another interesting addition is that of the optional M Performance Package. The ‘M’ Packed BMW S1000RR features carbon fibre wheels, lightweight battery and motorsport paint finish.
Answer the call of the road. Get your riding gear ready for a thrill unlike any you’ve experienced before. The all-new BMW Motorrad #S1000RR is on its way to India. Stay tuned. #MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorradIndia pic.twitter.com/6IIgWMIstF— BMWMotorrad_IN (@BMWMotorrad_IN) February 10, 2019
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
