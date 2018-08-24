2019 BMW Z4 Roadster Officially Unveiled at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

2019 BMW Z4 Roadster. (Image: BMW)

BMW has finally unveiled the all-new 2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition, the latest chapter in the history of BMW Z Roadsters which began thirty years ago with the production of the BMW Z1. The latest generation of the BMW Roadster celebrates its World Premiere at precisely the same location that served as the stage for the World Premiere of the BMW Concept Z4 last year: The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.The new BMW Z4 gets central sitting position for the driver, the low center of gravity, perfectly balanced 50:50 weight distribution that leaves no doubt about its sporting potential. The vertically stacked headlights, the BMW kidney grille sporting a mesh design, the long clamshell hood stretching over the front wheels, large air breathes on the front wheel arches and the distinctive spoiler integrated into the rear lid all contribute towards the characteristic look of the new BMW Z4.The expressive body paintwork in Frozen Orange Metallic is combined with an electrically operated textile soft top in anthracite with silver effect, the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line, black exterior mirror caps and 19-inch light alloy wheels boasting a two-tone, double spoke design.The driver-oriented cockpit styling is underscored by dynamic forward oriented lines. Likewise, the clearly structured arrangement of all control elements enhances the focus on the driving experience inside the new BMW Z4.The interior of the First Edition model features Vernasca black leather trim with decorative stitching, electrically adjustable seats with memory function and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Adaptive LED headlights, BMW Head-Up Display featured for the first time in a BMW roadster and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with two high-resolution digital displays, offering the latest networking technology underpin the advanced status of the tradition-steeped two-seater, open-top sports car interpretation that is being presented by BMW in the all-new Z4 Roadster.Power for the new BMW Z4 M40i First Edition is provided by an uprated 3.0 liter inline 6- cylinder engine producing 382 hp (US model rating) and 369 lb-ft of torque which will be enough to propel the BMW Z4 M40i from 0-60mph in under 4.4 seconds (estimated). A BMW M tuned sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport braking system and an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential will ensure that this latest M Performance Model can carve through the twists of the Laureles Grade as effortlessly as cruising along the Pacific Coast Highway to Big Sur.Full Z4 model details and specifications will be announced on September 18, 2018. The all-new 2019 BMW Z4 30i will arrive in U.S. BMW Centers in Spring 2019 with the BMW Z4 M40i (including the First Edition) arriving in the Second Quarter.