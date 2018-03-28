2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Performance Figures Revealed

2019 Corvette ZR1. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Some observers outside North America tend to turn their noses up at the thought of American supercars as they have long had a reputation for concentrating on power and straight-line speed and paying little attention to handling and road-holding. That's starting to change these days though, and although it's yet to be seen how the new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 performs on a twisting road, the performance figures released for the car are little short of staggering.The 2019 Corvette ZR1 is a car of absolute superlatives and the fastest and most powerful car ever to roll out of the Bowling Green production facility. The Autoblog website has now learned some of the most important numbers associated with the new ZR1 from the CorvetteBlogger.com website and Corvette Production Manager Harlan Charles. The new 'Vette gets from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.85 seconds, from 0 to 100 mph in as little as six seconds, and can complete a quarter-mile drag run in 10.6 seconds at 134 mph.This may be only slightly faster than the current ZR1 that has the same 0 to 60 mph time and manages the quarter-mile in 10.95 seconds, but this is a case of marginal gains as we're talking about what is already one of the fastest production road cars in the world.It's claimed the new model will be even better in the corners than the current model, which is already light-years away from the straight-line monsters of yesteryear. How it would measure up against some of Europe's finest in the bends remains to be seen, but what can't be denied is the relative value for money on offer here.In the United States a 789 horsepower Ferrari 812 Superfast that has a similar 0 to 60 mph speed of 2.8 seconds costs an eye-watering $335,000, but the 755 horsepower ZR1 costs a mere $119,995.