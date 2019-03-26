2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 Bags Red Dot Design Award

The 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 has won one the Red Dot Award in the Product Design category. Each year since 1955, the Red Dot Design Award has handed over to the winner amongst entries which are original in terms of design and innovation. This year there were about 5,500 products competing and the winner was chosen by a jury made up of 40 international experts. This is the third win for the Bologna-based company, following the previous awards won by the Ducati 1199 Panigale in 2013 and the Ducati XDiavel S in 2016.“It's never easy to win such important and sought-after recognition as the Red Dot Award. Succeeding for the third time thanks to another iconic bike like the Diavel 1260 is a tribute to the creativity and innovation of Ducati, which fills us with pride,” commented Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Style Centre Manager. “Even though we are aware that our motorcycles are exciting, refined and good-looking, it is always gratifying and stimulating for those who work in the field of design and style to receive such important recognition. A huge number of entries from major protagonists of design throughout the world competed for the award.”The 2019 Diavel 1260 S gets the 1262cc Testastretta V-Twin engine which produces 159 bhp at 9500 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque which comes in at 7500 rpm. Also, it gets a chain drive, unlike the belt drive seen on the XDiavel. To add to that, Ducati has also revised the engine mapping to give the Diavel and Diavel S a sportier performance than the XDiavel.The 1260 S is the top-spec variant of the standard model. It gets a fully adjustable 48mm fork and Ohlins rear shocks. The bike gets 320mm twin front discs which are supported by Brembo M50 monobloc callipers and a 260 mm disc at the rear. Moreover, the S version offers bi-directional quick shifter as standard to allow for clutchless shifting. On the safety front, the Diavel S gets Bosch Cornering ABS as well.As for the design, the 2019 Ducati 1260 S gets a more pronounced design than before, better performance as well as greater comfort for both the passenger and the rider. The Diavel 1260S is expected to launch in India later this year.