2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S First Look Review at EICMA
The 2019 Diavel 1260 S gets the 1262cc Testastretta V-Twin engine which produces 159 bhp at 9500 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque which comes in at 7500 rpm. Here's our first look from EICMA 2018.
2019 Ducati Diavel S at EICMA. (Image: News18.com)
Ducati has been known to make some really astonishing motorcycles and the Diavel fits the bill in that respect. However, Ducati stepped up their at EICMA 2018 with the new Ducati Diavel 1260 and 1260 S. The 2019 Diavel 1260 S gets the 1262cc Testastretta V-Twin engine which produces 159 bhp at 9500 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque which comes in at 7500 rpm. Also, it gets a chain drive, unlike the belt drive seen on the XDiavel. To add to that, Ducati have also revised the engine mapping to give the Diavel and Diavel S a sportier performance than the XDiavel.
The 1260 S is the top-spec variant of the standard model. It gets a fully adjustable 48mm fork and Ohlins rear shocks. The bike gets 320mm twin front discs which are supported by Brembo M50 monobloc calipers and a 260 mm disc at the rear. Moreover, the S version offers bi-directional quickshifter as standard to allow for clutchless shifting. On the safety front, the Diavel S gets Bosch Cornering ABS as well.
As for the design, the 2019 Ducati 1260 S gets a more pronounced design than before, better performance as well as greater comfort for both the passenger and the rider. The Diavel 1260S is expected to reach dealerships globally by early next year, and when it comes India, we can expect the bike to launch shortly after.
