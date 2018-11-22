2019 Ducati Panigale V4 R First Look at EICMA 2018

The Ducati Panigale V4 is already one of the most extreme and one of the most powerful production motorcycles in the world, and the Ducati Panigale V4 R takes it a step further. With the WSBK-inspired aero kit and, with an Akrapovic exhaust, a power output of 234 hp, the Ducati Panigale V4 R is the closest you can get to a proper WSBK machine on the racetrack.The regular V4, if you can call it regular that is, was already one of the most powerful production motorcycles in the world and the R version takes it even further. And surprisingly, it has a smaller 998cc engine which still has a V4 layout, as the name of the motorcycle suggests, but now it is making a mind-boggling 221 hp. And, if you put the Akrapovic exhaust on it, that.. goes up to 234 hp. And to keep all of this power on the tarmac and not have the motorcycle take off into the air, Ducati has given the V4R some aggressive aero kit. This includes the inclusion of World Superbike Racing style carbon-fibre wings. And the new fairing has air extractors in them to let the heat out of the engine when on a track. Other changes include the new mechanical Ohlins suspension which replaces the electronically adjustable ones from the V4S, a pit-lane limiter and an adjustable swing-arm. And all of this in a motorcycle that weighs 165.5 Kilos with the Akrapovic exhaust. Now, how intense is that?And let’s not forget, it has extensive electronic rider aids like Cornering ABS, Traction Control, Wheelie Control, slide control and a bi-directional quick-shifter, all of which is lean sensitive. That’s not it, there’s also adjustable engine brake control, riding modes and auto tyre calibration.In terms of looks, the motorcycle looks unlike anything else in the market and is a stunner no matter which angle you look at it from. Now, there are new racing stripes above the headlamps and the tail section, and the dual-tone fuel tank looks gorgeous. All in all, this is one of the most extreme motorcycles not only at EICMA but in the world.