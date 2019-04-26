2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Range Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 7.89 Lakh

2019 Ducati Srambler Icon. (Image: Ducati)

2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle. (Image: Ducati)

2019 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer. (Image: Ducati)

2019 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled. (Image: Ducati)

Luxury motorcycle brand, Ducati has launched the all-new Ducati Scrambler range in India. The MY19 range for India includes the Icon, Full Throttle, Cafe Racer and Desert Sled, which are priced at Rs 7.89 lakh, Rs 8.92 lakh, Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 9.93 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. The 2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 range comes loaded with technical features including an L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled – 803 cc engine, which delivers more than generous torque of 49 lb-ft (67 Nm) @ 5,750 rpm right from the bottom of the rev range and an agile Scrambler chassis.Folks at Ducati say that the Scrambler Icon which is the perfect blend of tradition and innovation, Scrambler Desert Sled showcases a perfect amalgamation of the spirit of the off-road bikes from the 1960s and 1970s but with the uniqueness of the Scrambler style, Full throttle takes its cue from the flat track Scrambler ridden by California racer Frankie Garcia in the 2018 American Super Hooligan Championship and the Scrambler Cafe Racer which offers a fresh take on the legendary bikes of the 1960s that brought about a motorcycling revolution.Ducati also states that the new Scrambler 800 range gets new aluminium on the side panels. This matches the steel of the teardrop tank and the glass of the headlight. Features like the black-painted crankcases and brushed cylinder head fins also make their way to the range. The Italian bikemakers have also added the all-new headlight with DRL (Daytime Running Light) along with the new auto-off LED indicators. More ergonomic switchgear make it easier for the rider to scroll through the LCD instrument menu, which now includes fuel level info.The Ducati Scrambler gets new wide handlebars, a new flat seat and Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres along with a renewed suspension set-up merge. New Bosch Cornering ABS is also offered here, ensuring better braking under pressure. Ducati has also given a softer-feel to the hydraulic clutch control, while the adjustable lever - like the one on the front brake - ensures the lever-handlebar gap can be adapted to individual needs.The Ducati Multimedia System will allow rides to listen to their favourite music, answer incoming calls or chat with the passenger on the intercom. The Ducati Scrambler Icon gets a new “Atomic Tangerine” paint scheme with black frame, black seat and grey rims and in the classic “62 yellow” colour, again with black frame, black seat and grey rims.Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The Scrambler range is one of the most loved and highest selling Ducati family in the country. Scramblers have always been the quintessential bike when it comes to accessible power and supreme control on any kind of roads and this year, we have made the entire range more advanced and capable. The new line up is a cultural movement in itself standing for a free-spirited attitude. The Ducati Scrambler isn’t just a bike: it’s a whole new lifestyle, shaped by dedicated apparel and accessories. This is our first product launch of the year and we are thrilled to introduce the all-new Scrambler range in India.”The flat-inspired Full Throttle comes with a unique hooligan livery of the two-tone black-yellow tank, with a white stripe and dedicated logo, which vividly recalls Frankie Garcia's bike, as does the new racing-inspired rear end. The new seat has a passenger seat cover with a paint job that mirrors that of the tank. Side-mounted yellow number holders with white trim complete the all-new Full Throttle look. The Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle also features a Termignoni dual-tailpipe exhaust homologated for road use. The Pirelli MT 60 RS 110/80 R18 tyres, low-slung tapered handlebar and the stubby front mudguard add to the style quotient of the Scrambler Full Throttle.With its renewed livery, the new Scrambler Cafe Racer draws its inspiration - and Silver Ice Matt graphics with blue frame - from the legendary Ducati 125GP Desmo. The new 17-inch spoked wheels, Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres and aluminium bar-end mirrors give the Cafe Racer a 1960's look, while the modern radial front brake pump provides better braking performance. Furthermore, the exhaust with the dual tailpipe, nose fairing, lateral number holders (with the number 54 in honour of Bruno Spiaggiari) and stubby mudguard are all clear references to the bikes that roared down British streets in the 1960s.Ducati says that the Scrambler Desert Sled rekindles the spirit of classic American off-road bikes without compromising on Scrambler Ducati’s lifestyle values. With its red frame, a new seat with colour-coordinated stitching and 19-inch spoked wheels with black rims, this bike is more up to date. The new Desert Sled also features an Off-Road Riding Mode that allows ABS disengagement for down-in-the-dirt fun. When it comes to the rubber, the Pirelli Scropion Rally tyres and 46mm fully adjustable Kayaba USD forks suspension also add to the grip. Rugged off-touches like the type-approved headlight mesh guard, high mudguards (specially designed for this version) and the engine skid pan, complete the Desert Sled as a package.