2019 Ducati Scrambler Unveiled, Gets Updated Styling and Electronic Updates

The 2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 gets an updated instrument cluster. (Image: Ducati)

Ducati has updated their iconic motorcycle offering Scrambler for the model year 2019 and have given the motorcycle some styling tweaks and an update to the electronic rider aids as well. The updated model is the Scrambler 800, which is now the smaller offering in the Scrambler range of motorcycles as the Italian manufacturer has also recently introduced the bigger Scrambler 1100.In terms of changes on the Scrambler 800, the motorcycle now comes with LED turn signals and a new headlamp cluster which sports LED DRL similar to the Scrambler 1100. There’s a new colour introduced for the motorcycle too, called the ‘atomic tangerine’ and the fuel tank is a bit more chiselled than before. That’s not it, the muffler has been redesigned to be more cylindrical and the 10-spoke alloy wheels have been borrowed from the bigger Scrambler.There are a host of updates under the skin as well, prime amongst which, is that Ducati has fitted the 2019 Scrambler 800 with cornering ABS. Then, there are the new self-cancelling indicators along with the more ergonomically laid out switch cluster and the instrument cluster has been updated as it now shows more information than before, including the fuel level. Another big addition on the electronics front is that the Scrambler will now also get the Ducati Multimedia System which allows the motorcycle to connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and displays necessary information about your trip and the motorcycle through an app.Last but not the least, there are new seats on the Scrambler 800 which are meant to be more comfortable and the suspension setup has been tweaked for better riding feedback as well. Wrapping up the changes is the new adjustable hydraulic clutch with adjustable levers.On the mechanic front, though, the 2019 Ducati Scrambler continues to be powered by the same 803cc L-Twin, air-cooled engine which produces 75 hp and 68 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed transmission.As of now, there is no official word on when would this model make its way to India but Ducati is expected to launch it pretty soon after goes on sale internationally, which is expected to be November 2018.