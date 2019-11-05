2019 EICMA: Aston Martin AMB-001 Motorcycle Launched at Rs 84.8 Lakh

The AMB 001 by Aston Martin and Brough Superior made its worldwide debut at EICMA, the Milan Motorcycle Shows, today. Strictly limited to just 100 examples, the track-only AMB 001 represents the union of iconic Aston Martin design and state-of-the-art Brough Superior engineering to create a piece of automotive art for the motorbike connoisseur.

Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman said: “This is what we believe a cutting-edge motorcycle should be and we are very proud to see the Aston Martin wings on a motorcycle for the first time. In addition to applying the skills, we have developed for cars such as the groundbreaking Aston Martin Valkyrie we have also been able to bring our special expertise in the traditional craft techniques to this project. The finished product is a truly beautiful motorcycle; a design and engineering work of art.”

With the AMB 001, Aston Martin and Brough Superior are presenting a unique, modern, lightweight and powerful sports bike concept, boasting exclusive technical features, including a chassis configuration with a double-wishbone front fork and structural carbon fibre body.

Taking their inspiration from the new series of mid-engined Aston Martin cars, the Aston Martin Design team worked on clear principles of form and function, where design and engineering had to work together. The motorcycle was unveiled in traditional Aston Martin Racing colours of Stirling Green and Lime Essence with Matte Black wheels, forks and brake assemblies, the AMB 001 features a sublime combination of paint and bare carbon fibre that accentuates the lines of this collectors’ item.

The AMB 001 boasts a turbo-charged output of 134 kW (180 hp) at just 180 kilos dry weight. This turbo configuration brings an incredible engine response with huge torque in a wide range of engine rpm. This is also the first time that a Brough Superior model is presented with a V-twin turbo-charged engine.

In keeping with its track-inspired pedigree, the AMB 001 is presented with ultra-lightweight Aston Martin wings, which sit under the lacquer of the bodywork on the nose and the tank. These are the same nine-micron stainless steel wings that adorn the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

“Aston Martin maybe 106 years-old but the forward momentum of this company is inspiring, for every area of the business but for Design in particular,” continued Reichman. “The same people who work on the design of our cars have worked on the AMB 001. These people are absolute experts and have delivered many of the special project cars that we have designed. Unlike at other car companies, our designers have the full breadth of experience and I think this is showcased in this aspirational bike.”

The AMB 001 is being built and hand-assembled in the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France. Just 100 examples will be made, with an MRSP of 108,000.00 EUR (Rs 84.8 lakh) including 20% VAT. First deliveries are set to begin from Q4 2020.

