2019 EICMA: Indian Challenger Touring Motorcycle Unveiled

American automaker Indian Motorcycles has dropped the wraps on the Challenger touring motorcycle at this year’s EICMA. The motorcycle is available in three variants including Standard, Dark Horse and Limited.

The new bike sports an all-new ‘PowerPlus’ V-Twin engine that comes with liquid-cooling 1,796-cc and delivers 122hp and 173Nm of torque through a six-speed transmission. In terms of features, the motorcycle comes with LED headlamps with DRLs, a 7.0-inch touchscreen display, a 100W audio system with Bluetooth, cruise control, keyless ignition, riding modes, a powered windshield and locking-hard saddlebags.

While there has been no official word about its introduction in the Indian market, we expect the model to make an entry next year. The motorcycle was launched at Rs $ 22,000 that roughly translates to Rs 15.60 lakh in the US. In India, however, we expect the price to be a bit higher at around Rs 21 lakh since the FTR 1200 S starts at Rs 10.99 lakh in the US and is sold at Rs 15.99 lakh in India.

