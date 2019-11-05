2019 EICMA: KTM 390 Adventure Unveiled, India Launch to Follow in December

After a long wait and numerous spy shots, the KTM 390 Adventure has finally been unveiled at the 2019 EICMA in Milan. The bike has been revealed nearly a month ahead of its official launch at the India Bike Week in December this year.

The 390 Adventure enters the adventure segment of the company as an off-road version of the 390 Duke and is powered by the same 373-cc single-cylinder mill that outputs 44hp and 37Nm of torque. While the bike is gowned in an off-road road attire, KTM has retained the same sprocketing which means the new bike gets the same final drive ratio to that of the 390 Duke.

However, a party-trick worth mentioning in the motorcycle would be the traction control that can be switched off. As speculated earlier, the bike gets 100/90-19 tyre at the front and a 130/80-17 tyre at the rear. The motorcycles are suspended on a 43mm USD fork with compression and rebound adjustability and a rear monoshock that can be adjusted for pre-load and rebound. The forks, needless to say, offers more travel as against the 390 Duke - 170mm/177mm (front/rear) compared to the 142mm/150mm available on the naked 390.

In comparison to its naked-streetfighter sibling, the 390 Adventure gets a different steering angle and trail. While the 390 Duke is set at 65 degrees and 95mm, respectively, the 390 Adventure is at 63.5 degrees and 98mm. This has subsequently called for a longer wheelbase to 1,430mm. Ground clearance is at 200mm. Meanwhile, seat height is a bit high at 855mm.

The 390 Adventure comes with a slightly bigger fuel tank with a capacity of 14.5 litres and tips the scale at 158kg (dry).

