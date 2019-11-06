Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

2019 EICMA: Triumph Thruxton RS Cafe Racer Unveiled

The new Triumph Thruxton RS will come at a premium over the Thruxton 1200 R and will be placed above it in the company’s portfolio.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2019 EICMA: Triumph Thruxton RS Cafe Racer Unveiled
Triumph Thruxton RS. (Image courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

At the 2019 EICMA in Italy, Triumph has dropped the wraps on the Thruxton 1200 RS café racer. The new motorcycle will come at a premium over the Thruxton 1200 R and will be placed above it in the company’s portfolio.

Triumph has laden the motorcycle with a host of cosmetic changes to differentiate it from the R version. The list begins with a blacked-out engine and cam covers as well as anodized black wheels. The fuel tank gets a brushed paint job with the brand logo in the centre. It also gets a two-tone paint job of light and dark grey which are accentuated with the contrasting short red striped over it.

The new Thruxton RS meets the new Euro6 emission norms while producing 8bhp more than the Thruxton R. This means that the engine is now rated at 105hp at 7,000rpm and 112Nm of torque at 4,250rpm. The bump in power is contributed by the use of high compression pistons, revised ports and cam profile as well as a secondary air system. The engine also weighs lesser than the R with the help of a lightweight crankshaft, clutch cover, magnesium cam cover and thin-walled engine covers. Triumph claims that this results in 20 per cent less inertia, with the ability to rev higher. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that comes with a torque-assist clutch.

The motorcycle boasts of three riding modes including Road, Rain and Sport that comes with their own dedicated throttle map and traction control settings. This is, however, not present on the current Thruxton R. The bike is suspended with the help of a Showa BPF fork at the front and twin Ohlins Piggyback shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a Brembo M50 Monobloc callipers at the front and a Nissin two-pot calliper at the rear.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram