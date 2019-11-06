2019 EICMA: Triumph Thruxton RS Cafe Racer Unveiled
The new Triumph Thruxton RS will come at a premium over the Thruxton 1200 R and will be placed above it in the company’s portfolio.
Triumph Thruxton RS. (Image courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
At the 2019 EICMA in Italy, Triumph has dropped the wraps on the Thruxton 1200 RS café racer. The new motorcycle will come at a premium over the Thruxton 1200 R and will be placed above it in the company’s portfolio.
Triumph has laden the motorcycle with a host of cosmetic changes to differentiate it from the R version. The list begins with a blacked-out engine and cam covers as well as anodized black wheels. The fuel tank gets a brushed paint job with the brand logo in the centre. It also gets a two-tone paint job of light and dark grey which are accentuated with the contrasting short red striped over it.
The new Thruxton RS meets the new Euro6 emission norms while producing 8bhp more than the Thruxton R. This means that the engine is now rated at 105hp at 7,000rpm and 112Nm of torque at 4,250rpm. The bump in power is contributed by the use of high compression pistons, revised ports and cam profile as well as a secondary air system. The engine also weighs lesser than the R with the help of a lightweight crankshaft, clutch cover, magnesium cam cover and thin-walled engine covers. Triumph claims that this results in 20 per cent less inertia, with the ability to rev higher. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that comes with a torque-assist clutch.
The motorcycle boasts of three riding modes including Road, Rain and Sport that comes with their own dedicated throttle map and traction control settings. This is, however, not present on the current Thruxton R. The bike is suspended with the help of a Showa BPF fork at the front and twin Ohlins Piggyback shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a Brembo M50 Monobloc callipers at the front and a Nissin two-pot calliper at the rear.
