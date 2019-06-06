2019 Ford EcoSport Launched in India At Rs 7.69 Lakh, Will Go on Sale Alongside new Thunder Edition

Ford has launched the new 2019 EcoSport at a starting price of Rs 7.69 lakh alongside a new Thunder Edition that goes on sale for Rs 10.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

“Whether it is the low-cost of ownership or the outstanding capabilities, safety or innovative features on offer, Ford is working relentlessly to deliver greater value to customers. The MY 2019 is a shining example of our efforts,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India. “Backed by a strong product development team and ongoing localization efforts, we are not just keeping up with the evolving consumer needs but also surprise them with enhanced value on offer across 2019 model lineup of Ford EcoSport.”

The EcoSport Thunder Edition comes with dark inserts on the headlamp cluster and a prominent black treatment to the fog lamp bezel as well. It sits on new 17-inch alloy wheels, and a dark theme throughout the exteriors, including black-painted front grille & rear-view mirrors; dual-tone bonnet and decals on doors to give it a distinct road presence.

The interiors as well come with abundant use of cognac accents across multiple surfaces – from front seats to door inserts as well as centre console and instrument panel. The limited duration Thunder Edition comes with an electric sunroof, a feature that was introduced in the compact SUV segment by Ford last year.

The variant will also offer a responsive, intuitive and smart in-car connectivity system, paired to a 9-inch floating touchscreen and offering embedded navigation. Whether attending calls, listening to music or reading messages, the infotainment system will provide customers with easy access to their connected device through simple voice commands.

Customers can opt to buy the EcoSport Thunder Edition as an option pack on the car’s Titanium variant. The option pack will be offered with both Ford’s latest 1.5L three-cylinder TiVCT petrol engine that delivers 123 PS of power and fuel efficiency of 17 Km/L as well as the trusted 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that churns 100 PS power and 23 Km/L fuel efficiency.