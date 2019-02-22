2019 Ford Endeavour Launched in India for Rs 28.19 Lakh, Gets Manual in 2.2L Engine

New Ford Endeavour cabin. (Image: Ford)

Ford has introduced the 2019 New Ford Endeavour in India for a starting price of Rs 28.19 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Endeavour now gets a base variant housing a 2.2-litre diesel motor with a manual gearbox. Ford has also reduced the price of previous variants with automatic gearbox. The new Endeavour gets some minor changes in exterior and cabin.“As one of India’s most loved, trusted and revered premium SUV brand, Ford Endeavour has helped each of its owners to make every drive extraordinary,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. “Taking forward its rich legacy, the New Ford Endeavour will also enable customers to take on the most epic adventures and conquer tough terrains with ease while delivering on its value proposition.”New Ford Endeavour introduces several changes to the premium SUVs design. The new design front bumper, chrome plated bold trapezoidal grille, integrated skid plates at both rear and front bumpers, new design 18-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps are the changes to the exterior.Inside the cabin, the new Endeavour introduces 8-way power adjustable driver & front passenger seat, first-in-class Active Noise Cancellation (a technology used in noise-cancelling headphones) to help reduce low-frequency engine sounds from entering the cabin. The rest of the features continue to be the same.The new Ford Endeavour continues to be powered by two diesel engine options -- 2.2-litre four-cylinder TDCi and 3.2-litre five-cylinder TDCi. The 2.2-litre diesel motor puts out 160PS of power and 385 Nm of torque. This engine is now paired to a six-speed manual transmission as well along with automatic.With the new introduction of a manual transmission, the 2.2L engine will deliver a best-in-segment 14.2 Kmpl fuel economy. The Automatic transmission will continue delivering a fuel economy of 12.62 Kmpl. The 3.2- diesel engine generates 200PS of power and 470 Nm of torque.With a simplified variant lineup, the New Endeavour is now available in three-trims – 2.2L Titanium Manual, 2.2L Titanium+ Automatic and 3.2L Titanium+ Automatic.