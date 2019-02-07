English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

2019 Ford Endeavour SUV Facelift Bookings Open in India - Report

A report suggests that dealerships have started accepting bookings for the 2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift SUV.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
2019 Ford Endeavour SUV Facelift Bookings Open in India - Report
Facelifted Ford Endeavour. (Image: Ford)
Ford revealed the updated Endeavour (Everest) SUV last year and there were reports that Ford will introduce the facelifted SUV in the Indian market after the launch of the Everest (as it is known in various markets) in Australia, followed by the South Asian regions. While there’s no official word from the Ford, a report suggests that dealerships have started accepting bookings for the 2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift SUV.

The refreshed seven-seater SUV, which competes against the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu mu-X gets subtle styling tweaks on the front. The fascia now gets an updated grille, bumper and headlamp inserts. On the side are the new-look and larger 20-inch alloy wheels, while no changes are visible on the rear-end.

The facelifted Ford SUV will go on sale in Australia first under the Everest badging, followed by the South Asian regions, including Thailand. (Image: Ford) The facelifted Ford SUV will go on sale in Australia first under the Everest badging, followed by the South Asian regions, including Thailand. (Image: Ford)

On the inside, there is a slightly changed cabin with an infotainment system that now gets the Ford’s Sync 3 interface. The Ford Everest now also gets autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection to enhance safety.

Under the hood, the facelifted Everest SUV gets an all-new 2.0-litre diesel motor, borrowed from the Ranger pickup truck, and is mated to a new 10-speed automatic gearbox. The engine can be had with two output options – 180hp/420Nm variant and a twin-turbo 213hp/500Nm variant.



It’s highly unlikely that this engine will be available in India. The 2018 Ford Endeavour is expected to be powered by the same set of diesel engines as the current generation model – a 2.2-litre TDCi and 3.2-litre TDCi units.

The 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces 160 PS and 385 Nm of torque, while the 3.2-litre five-cylinder diesel engine develops 200 PS and 470 Nm of torque. However the India-spec version will get tweaks for better performance.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
