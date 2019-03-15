2019 Ford Figo Launched in India for Rs 5.15 Lakh, Gets Additional Top-Spec Blu Variant

Ford has launched the updated 2019 Figo hatchback in India for Rs 515,000 (ex-showroom). The New Figo will be available in a simplified line-up of three variants across two fuel options and seven colour. This includes a top-of-the-line Figo Blu variant that gets sportier styling. The prices of all the variants have been slashed too and the top-spec Figo Titanium with 1.5L petrol engine is now priced at Rs 8.09 Lakh.“As a brand, Figo has been a preferred choice of first-time car buyer thanks to the practicality and value on offer,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. “Suited for the fast-paced lifestyle of today’s customers, the 2019 Ford Figo continues to surprise on every count - be it looks, the fun of driving attributes, safety and not to miss, the most-affordable ownership experience.”The new Figo gets a three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine, being introduced for the first time. The naturally aspirated engine generates best-in-class 96 PS of peak power and 120 Nm of torque while delivering fuel efficiency of 20.4 KM/L.For the Diesel lovers, New Ford Figo will come with the 1.5L TDCi engine delivering class-leading 100 PS peak power, 215 Nm of torque and fuel economy of 25.5 KM/L. Both engines will be paired with a sportier five-speed manual transmission.The New Ford Figo will also be offered with a six-speed Automatic Transmission. Paired to the latest 1.5L Petrol, three-cylinder engine, the Automatic Figo will deliver a peak power of 123 PS and fuel economy of 16.3 KM/L.The new Figo gets a redesigned front fascia featuring a three-dimensional cellular grille. The fog lamps comes with a chrome and Blue touch, while the side and rear gets decals in the Blu trim. There are bigger 15-inch tyres on the Blu trim.Inside the cabin is the sporty blue and charcoal black interiors, with features including push-button start/stop, reverse parking sensors and camera, automatic climate control, USB slots among many others. The Blu edition will get six airbags.The Ford Figo will come with a first-in-class five-year or 100,000 KM warranty, which includes 2-year factory warranty and 3-year extended warranty and will be available in seven colours, including White Gold, Moondust Silver, Smoke Grey, Absolute Black Deep Impact Blue, Ruby Red and Oxford White.