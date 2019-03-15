English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Ford Figo Launched in India for Rs 5.15 Lakh, Gets Additional Top-Spec Blu Variant
The New Figo will be available in a simplified line-up of three variants across two fuel options and seven colour.
New Ford Figo Blu. (Image: Ford)
Ford has launched the updated 2019 Figo hatchback in India for Rs 515,000 (ex-showroom). The New Figo will be available in a simplified line-up of three variants across two fuel options and seven colour. This includes a top-of-the-line Figo Blu variant that gets sportier styling. The prices of all the variants have been slashed too and the top-spec Figo Titanium with 1.5L petrol engine is now priced at Rs 8.09 Lakh.
“As a brand, Figo has been a preferred choice of first-time car buyer thanks to the practicality and value on offer,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. “Suited for the fast-paced lifestyle of today’s customers, the 2019 Ford Figo continues to surprise on every count - be it looks, the fun of driving attributes, safety and not to miss, the most-affordable ownership experience.”
The new Figo gets a three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine, being introduced for the first time. The naturally aspirated engine generates best-in-class 96 PS of peak power and 120 Nm of torque while delivering fuel efficiency of 20.4 KM/L.
For the Diesel lovers, New Ford Figo will come with the 1.5L TDCi engine delivering class-leading 100 PS peak power, 215 Nm of torque and fuel economy of 25.5 KM/L. Both engines will be paired with a sportier five-speed manual transmission.
The New Ford Figo will also be offered with a six-speed Automatic Transmission. Paired to the latest 1.5L Petrol, three-cylinder engine, the Automatic Figo will deliver a peak power of 123 PS and fuel economy of 16.3 KM/L.
The new Figo gets a redesigned front fascia featuring a three-dimensional cellular grille. The fog lamps comes with a chrome and Blue touch, while the side and rear gets decals in the Blu trim. There are bigger 15-inch tyres on the Blu trim.
Inside the cabin is the sporty blue and charcoal black interiors, with features including push-button start/stop, reverse parking sensors and camera, automatic climate control, USB slots among many others. The Blu edition will get six airbags.
The Ford Figo will come with a first-in-class five-year or 100,000 KM warranty, which includes 2-year factory warranty and 3-year extended warranty and will be available in seven colours, including White Gold, Moondust Silver, Smoke Grey, Absolute Black Deep Impact Blue, Ruby Red and Oxford White.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
