2019 Ford Mustang Launched with new ‘Need for Green’ Color

Ford Motors has added another striking color to the 2019 Model Year of Mustang. Called the ‘Need for Green’, the all-new hue is now available on the 2019 Mustang. The hard to miss, Need for Green color is dynamic, bold and modern, and further adds to the 2019 Mustang lineup’s personalization offerings. Need for Green will be available this summer across the 2019 Mustang lineup.“This is a color Mustang fans will celebrate because of its confident and youthful attitude,” said Barbara Whalen, Ford color and materials manager. “Need for Green is vibrant and jumps out at you, giving Mustang owners a look that definitely stands out in a crowd.”Ford earlier announced what it has planned for further enhancing its iconic Mustang muscle car for the 2019 model year. America's favorite sports car will enjoy even more style and technology for 2019 due to the resurrection of the legendary Mustang GT California Special, new tech features such as rev-matching on 5.0-litre manual-equipped models, a custom-tuned B&O Play premium audio system, and a trio of new vintage-inspired colors and over-the-top racing stripes.