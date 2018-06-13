2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Gets New Performance Upgrades

2019 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

If you're tired of hearing about exciting new performance upgrades being made to a car and then find they are only for the track focused versions, Ford is doing quite the opposite with the 2019 Mustang. Instead of the chassis and aerodynamic upgrades for the 2019 model year being made to the Mustang Shelby GT350R, it's the road-going GT350 that's getting the treatment while the track-focused version will carry over.On the surface the changes to the car won't be too obvious, perhaps apart from the GT350 getting the grille from the GT350R, but they're actually quite significant. As well as the aerodynamics, there are also upgrades to the suspension system and a bespoke set of summer tires from Michelin.The Shelby gets a new rear spoiler that features a Gurney flap, which helps create additional downforce but without adding too much extra drag. The grille follows a similar theme with fewer openings in it than the current one so there's less drag at the front end. The spoiler, grille and new wheels are therefore the only visual signs separating the new model from the current car, but that's probably because Ford insists customers are more than happy with the way the car looks already.For improved braking and better grip when cornering, Michelin was commissioned by Ford to produce a set of Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires with a model-specific compound and tread pattern, although they're the same 295/35-19 section up front and 305/35-19 section at the back of the car.Out of sight, the springs and shock absorbers have been revised so they're now 10 percent softer at the back and 10 percent firmer in the front, and the Magneride system's tuning, ABS and electronic power steering system have also all been improved.It's not all about a firm ride and white-knuckle performance though, as the car also gets some attention paid to its driver and passenger comfort. Power adjustable seats with faux suede inserts are now available, as are faux suede inserts on the doors. There's also an optional 12-speaker B&O Play sound system available if you want to listen to something other than the car's fabulous-sounding V-8 engine and exhaust system when the car goes on sale early next year.