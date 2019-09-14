2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: All Electric Cars That Debuted in Germany This Year
The 2019 Frankfurt Motor will conclude on September 22 and here are all the electric cars that have made their way into the auto show.
Porsche Taycan. (Image source: Porsche)
Not only have a handful of EV concepts been unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show already, but a slew of fully-electric production models have also debuted, some of which will launch as early as this year.
Volkswagen, Smart, Porsche, and Honda debuted their latest production EVs Tuesday during the Frankfurt Motor Show's first press day; while three out of four have been optimized for use in urban areas, Porsche's Taycan offers performance specs fit for long-distance trips.
Volkswagen ID.3
#IAA19: #Volkswagen launches the breakthrough for electric vehicles with the ID.3’s world premiere! 👉 https://t.co/hHMPWWTd6Z #eMobility #ev pic.twitter.com/pi9rJc092g— Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) September 10, 2019
The pure electric VW ID.3 is carbon neutral, fully connected, and the first ID built on the MEB platform -- all upcoming models in the series will follow suit. Thanks to its release of zero local emissions, this model is representative of the brand's new commitment to climate-friendly mobility.
2020 Smart EQ ForTwo and ForFour
Though Smart unveiled the 2020 versions of Smart's EQ ForTwo and ForFour compact city cars a few days ago, the pair of vehicles make their debut in Frankfurt. As far as updates go, most are cosmetic compared to the previous generation.
Porsche Taycan
View this post on Instagram
The all-electric Taycan’s drive technology is the gift that keeps on giving. Its performance repeatability means the Turbo S, with up to 761 hp overboost, can deliver 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. #SoulElectrified #Taycan #TaycanTurboS #Porsche _ Taycan Turbo S: Electricity consumption combined: 26,9 kwh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km
Last Wednesday, Porsche announced the all-electric Porsche Taycan ahead of its Frankfurt Motor Show debut. As the company's first battery-powered sports car, the Taycan represents the company's high-performance electric future.
Honda E
After months of teasers and two prototype models, Honda finally unveiled the Honda E, an electric car designed for city life.
¡YA ESTÁ AQUÍ! 👏 👏 Nuevo Honda e de producción en serie ⚡️#NOESUNPROTOTIPO #Thisisnotaprototype pic.twitter.com/VrykZbna4q— HondaMotorEuropeES (@HondaESauto) September 10, 2019
All models will be on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show until the event concludes on September 22.
