English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

2019 Geneva Motor Show: Audi Q4 e-tron Concept Unveiled

A production model Q4 e-tron is slated for launch towards the end of 2020, around the same time as the eagerly awaited Tesla Model Y.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 7, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2019 Geneva Motor Show: Audi Q4 e-tron Concept Unveiled
The Audi Q4 e-tron Concept. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
German automotive manufacturer Audi unveiled its new Q4 e-tron concept -- a forerunner to its upcoming all-electric production-model SUV, due in 2020 -- in a world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland.

The two electric motors in this compact SUV concept provide 225kW of power, equivalent to 306 horsepower. Matched with Audi's quattro all-wheel drive, they deliver acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, with a top speed capped at 180km/h. The manufacturer also promises a range of over 450km.

The technology onboard the Q4 e-tron concept controls the modular electrification platform (MEB), which will be integrated into several future electric vehicles produced across the Volkswagen Group, from compact class to superior medium-size class models.

A production model Q4 e-tron is slated for launch towards the end of 2020, around the same time as the eagerly awaited Tesla Model Y.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram