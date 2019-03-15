English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special, Street Glide Special Launched in India
Harley-Davidson India has launched the 2019 Forty-Eight Special alongside the Street Glide Special in India.
2019 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special. (Image: News18.com)
Harley-Davidson India has introduced the Forty-Eight Special model in India for a price of Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson also launched the 2019 Street Glide Special at a price of Rs 30.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The Harley-Davidson Street Glide gets a 6.5-inch Boom Box GTS touchscreen infotainment system comes equipped with features related to the weather, communications, and music. The Forty-Eight Special, on the other hand, combines throw-back styling trends from the custom-bike scene with the Sportster platform.
2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special. (Image: News18.com)
The company’s legacy leans on 116 years of building some of the most iconic motorcycles. With fans across the world, it was 10 years ago that the brand established a subsidiary in India.
At the launch event, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India said, “Harley-Davidson was one of the earliest entrants in the premium motorcycle category in India. Completing 10 years in India is just the beginning as we remain the cruiser of choice for many riders. With the all new Forty-Eight Special, Harley-Davidson India takes its motorcycle line up to 17 Models”
The front end of the Forty-Eight Special – a 130mm front tire framed by 49mm forks secured in forged aluminum triple clamps and a gloss-black with a 7.25-inch high Tallboy handlebar.
“Since its inception, the Sportster has offered the perfect combination of size, power and character that makes it appealing to so many different riders,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson V.P. of Styling & Design. “A Sportster is a relatively easy bike to strip down and reinvent. What we’ve done to create the new Forty-Eight Special is what Sportster owners have been doing with their own bikes for generations."
2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special. (Image: News18.com)
