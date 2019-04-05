English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Honda Africa Twin Launched in India for Rs 13.5 Lakh, Bookings Open
The 2019 Honda Africa Twin gets a new hue of Glint Wave Blue Metallic with a golden handlebar and wheel rims.
2019 Honda Africa Twin. (Image: Honda)
Loading...
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced the start of bookings for 2019 Africa Twin motorcycle in India. The 2019 Africa Twin gets a new hue of Glint Wave Blue Metallic with golden handlebar and wheel rims. The 2019 Africa Twin has been priced at Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). It also comes with the 2nd generation Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) technology, which is a world first by Honda in motorcycles, Honda, like before, will be selling the 2019 Africa Twin at its exclusive sales & service Wing World outlets, which is currently present across 22 cities.
Speaking on how the true adventurer will revolutionize off-roading in India, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, “Since its Indian debut in 2017, the mighty Africa Twin has always seen high demand."
He also added, "The adventure seekers in India experienced the revolutionary DCT for the first time & were highly impressed with its unmatched performance. The 2019 Africa Twin takes the ‘go anywhere’ spirit one step ahead with its fresh new appearance. The proud Africa Twin tribe is growing and we are ready to welcome enthusiasts to the tribe.”
Speaking on how the true adventurer will revolutionize off-roading in India, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, “Since its Indian debut in 2017, the mighty Africa Twin has always seen high demand."
He also added, "The adventure seekers in India experienced the revolutionary DCT for the first time & were highly impressed with its unmatched performance. The 2019 Africa Twin takes the ‘go anywhere’ spirit one step ahead with its fresh new appearance. The proud Africa Twin tribe is growing and we are ready to welcome enthusiasts to the tribe.”
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones: Inside the Star-Studded Final Season Premiere, See All Pics
- Good News: 'Awesome Foursome' Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara's First Look Unveiled!
- Dabangg 3: Pics of 'Shivling' Under Wooden Planks at Salman Khan Film Set Create Major Row
- 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched in India for Rs 1.74 Lakh, Gets New Aurora Green Paint
- Beyond National Security: Why Weaponization of Space With India's ‘Mission Shakti’ is a Terrible Idea
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results