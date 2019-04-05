2019 Honda Africa Twin Launched in India for Rs 13.5 Lakh, Bookings Open

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced the start of bookings for 2019 Africa Twin motorcycle in India. The 2019 Africa Twin gets a new hue of Glint Wave Blue Metallic with golden handlebar and wheel rims. The 2019 Africa Twin has been priced at Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). It also comes with the 2nd generation Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) technology, which is a world first by Honda in motorcycles, Honda, like before, will be selling the 2019 Africa Twin at its exclusive sales & service Wing World outlets, which is currently present across 22 cities.Speaking on how the true adventurer will revolutionize off-roading in India, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, “Since its Indian debut in 2017, the mighty Africa Twin has always seen high demand."He also added, "The adventure seekers in India experienced the revolutionary DCT for the first time & were highly impressed with its unmatched performance. The 2019 Africa Twin takes the ‘go anywhere’ spirit one step ahead with its fresh new appearance. The proud Africa Twin tribe is growing and we are ready to welcome enthusiasts to the tribe.”