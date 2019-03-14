2019 Honda CB Shine, CD Dream, Navi Gets Combi Brake System (CBS)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the 150cc CB Unicorn with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) in India. In addition, Honda also introduced Combi Brake System (CBS) with equalizer in its popular models CB Shine (drum variant), CD Dream DX and Navi. Honda was one of the first to introduce Combi-Brake System with equalizer in its two-wheelers way back in 2009.The 2019 CB Unicorn ABS comes with tubeless tyres, stylish meter console with blue illumination and seal chain for increased convenience and durability. The CB Unicorn ABS has been priced at Rs 78,815 (ex-showroom, Delhi).The Honda CB Shine has more than 70 lakh customers. The 2019 CB Shine now comes with a new addition of Combined Braking System. The 2019 CB Shine CBS has been priced at Rs 58,338 (ex-showroom, Delhi).Honda’s offering in the 100-110cc segment CD110 Dream now comes with Combi-Brake System. The 2019 CD110 CBS now comes with silver 5 spoke alloy wheels, chrome handlebar & carrier, painted- front fender, cowl & tail cowl, clear winkers and graphics. The bike gets a starting price of Rs 50,028 (ex-showroom, Delhi).The Honda Navi was the company's first 100% indigenously developed model by Honda's R&D India. It now comes with Combined Braking System. The 2019 NAVi CBS is priced at Rs 47,110 (ex-showroom, Delhi).