2019 Honda CB650R First Look at EICMA
Honda has already introduced the CB1000R, CB300R and the CB125R globally which sports Honda’s latest ‘Neo Sports Café’ racer look and now, the Honda CB650R has joined the party.
Honda CB650R. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Honda Two-Wheelers have taken a fresh approach to the middleweight street-naked motorcycle segment by coming out with the retro-looking and yet modern Honda CB650R. The motorcycle comes with Honda’s tried and tested in-line four-cylinder engine and sports their latest Neo Sports Café design language. We caught hold of it at its global unveil at EICMA 2018 and tell you more about it.
When it comes to the specifications, well, the key highlights include 41mm upside-down Showa ‘Separate Function’ forks, radial-mount four-piston front brake callipers by Nissin, slip and assist clutch and a modern-looking digital instrument cluster.
At the end of the day, it is a fresh approach to the middleweight street naked motorcycle segment by Honda and while there is no news of when this motorcycle will see the light of day on Indian roads, we certainly hope that it does.
