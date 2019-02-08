English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Honda CBR 400 R Unveiled, to Compete with Kawasaki Ninja 400
The Honda CBR 400 R takes design inspiration from its elder siblings which recently got an update as well, like, the Honda CBR 650 R and the Honda CBR 500 R.
Honda CBR 400 R. (Photo Courtesy: Honda Motorcycles)
The 400cc motorcycle segment, which until now comprised mainly of the Kawasaki Ninja 400, has a new addition in the form of the Honda CBR 400 R which has been unveiled by the company in Japan. Although it is not an all-new model as Honda had unveiled the previous generation of the motorcycle at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show, the new model though does bring along with it several changes.
The biggest one is the change in the design theme which now seems to take inspiration from the India-bound Honda CBR 650 R which we saw breaking cover at the 2018 edition of EICMA, hinting in the new ‘sportier-looking’ updates that the CBR range is getting all over, including the CBR 500 R as well. Keep in mind that the CBR 650 R replaces the CBR 650 F, on which the outgoing version of the CBR 400 R was based on.
The 2019 Honda CBR 400 R is powered with a 399cc in-line two-cylinder engine that develops 46 PS of power and 38 Nm of torque and comes with a water-cooling system. The engine comes along with a 6-speed transmission setup and a 17-litre fuel tank capacity.
In terms of changes, the motorcycle’s intake system has been revised and it gets a new exhaust system as well. The engine has been tuned to deliver better low-end and mid-range torque delivery and the slipper-clutch, as per Honda, is meant to make it ‘fun’ at corners.
As for the design, the headlights and taillights are sharper and the turn indicators are now LEDs. The LCD instrument cluster now comes with a gear-position indicator. The new CBR 400 R will be available in three colour options – Grand Prix Red, Mat Axis Gray Metallic and Pearl Glare White.
As of now, there is no news on whether Honda Motorcycles will bring this model to India but given that Kawasaki has already introduced the Ninja 400, it wouldn’t be wrong to expect this to make it to our shores sometime in the future.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
